Enemies, A Love Story

George Saunders explains how writing about Trump voters and writing a novel required the same skill: understanding people you don’t agree with.

George Saunders has lived up north for most of his life (he was raised in Chicago and teaches creative writing at Syracuse University), but the acclaimed 58-year-old writer is actually a Texan: he was born in Amarillo, visited his grandparents there nearly every summer, and spent time in his twenties working in a Texas slaughterhouse and playing guitar in a country band. This month, the question on the minds of fans of his short stories—Will he ever write a novel?—will finally be answered when his first full-length work, Lincoln in the Bardo, a fantastical treatment of the death of Abraham Lincoln’s adolescent son, Willie, is published on February 14.

Jeff Salamon: Your last story collection, Tenth of December, has a “Coming Attractions” page in the back advertising your “long-awaited first novel.” I suspect that if you had started your career with four celebrated novels, the arrival of your first collection of short stories wouldn’t have been promoted as “long-awaited.” Short-story collections are what publishers, somewhat reluctantly, put out to keep marquee novelists happy. How much have you internalized that hierarchy, of the novel being the most important thing?

George Saunders: After the Tenth of December got on the best-seller list, I purged myself of any desire to write a novel or any feeling of second-class citizenship. Which, paradoxically, is what led me to finally write a novel. This book, the whole way through, I kept saying, “I don’t feel like it has to be a novel, because I don’t want to write a novel. If it could be a novella or a story . . .” I was keeping it very honest; I wanted to do justice to this particular story by any means necessary. If it meant writing a poem about it or writing a movie about it, I would’ve done it.

JS: Have there been any other attempted novels along the way?

GS: Oh God, yes. And then six months in I’d find out it wasn’t a novel after all. So my mantra became “No extraordinary measures.” If I’m trying to tell a story, I’m always looking for the exit, for the shortest distance between two points. I’m not going to linger, I’m not going to make big asides, I’m just going to try to cut for the exit. And somehow, for a reason I don’t understand, that tends to keep the material honest. It keeps it sitting up straight.

JS: Though Lincoln in the Bardo is a novel, it’s still identifiable as your work. In both this book and your early short story “CivilWarLand in Bad Decline,” a ghost of some sort enters someone else’s mind and body and feels an unexpected empathy for that person. Is that how you see yourself as a writer, as someone who is trying to get into the mind of someone you don’t know?

GS: Absolutely. If you could inhabit the secret thoughts of your enemy, they wouldn’t be your enemy. You would see their understanding of the world; what they were doing would make perfect sense. When you read a great book, you’re lifted out of your consciousness and into someone else’s, even though that second one is an imitation of a consciousness. It’s almost like compassion training wheels.

JS: When you were younger you were an Ayn Rand–style libertarian, a political philosophy that not only isn’t interested in empathy or compassion but specifically celebrates the rejection of those qualities. How long did that phase last?

GS: A year or two. When you’re young, you make a philosophical ideal for yourself, and then the real world starts to eat away at the edges of it.

JS: The world eating away at your ideology and reshaping it almost sounds like the process of creating fiction. You start off with an idea, and then the story takes over and tells you what it is.

GS: That’s exactly right. Art is one way to remind ourselves that things are always more complicated than we can conceptualize. You think, “I’m going to write a story about this person from the opposite political camp. Ha-ha, I’ll crucify that jerk!” And as you do it, you kind of go, “Oh, hmm, I guess I don’t really know who that person is.” So I think it makes you a little slower to judge, a little slower to act, and when you do act, you act with a little more humility and empathy.

JS: This is making me think of that piece you wrote last summer in the New Yorker, about attending some Trump rallies.

GS: I thought I would drop in and see a fringe movement, but what I found was that many of the people were nice and not extreme in the way I expected. They weren’t running around saying racist things. But they seemed to be coming from a totally different mind-set than I do. Their data set was so different from mine, and their way of interpreting that data was totally different. The other layer was that I was spending a lot of time in Phoenix with people who worked with immigrants and getting a sense of how terrifying it is to live in Arizona if you’re Mexican or Mexican American. That was really complicated, to see that there are people, nice people, who are somehow okay with, or deaf to, the hurtfulness of Trump’s rhetoric. Which made for a morally rich story to tell.

JS: The conventional wisdom right up until November 8 was that Trump couldn’t possibly beat Hillary. I’m curious—the enthusiasm you saw on the trail, did that have you doubting the conventional wisdom?

GS: Yes. I was checking the news so much for any kind of reassurance that she would win. I was just ingesting it wildly. But in retrospect, the ethos of those rallies and the passion were so evident, and my attempts at persuasion fell on such deaf ears, that if I’d been a little smarter I’d have realized there was something in the air that I wasn’t picking up on.

