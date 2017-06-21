Meanwhile, in Texas . . .
Some of the craziest headlines you might have missed over the past month.
A fourteen-year-old eighth grader from Irving won the National Geographic Bee, taking home a $50,000 scholarship and a free trip to the Galapagos Islands.
Neighbors of a church on the outskirts of Brownsville complained to police that the services were too loud.
A San Antonio judge declared a mistrial in a murder case after one juror admitted he’d been drunk while listening to testimony.
A Whitney man rescued a squirrel that he found trapped in his friend’s toilet.
Eight teenagers were stuck on a roller coaster for more than three hours at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.
Someone stole a hearse from a McDonald’s in Bryan and dumped the corpse it was carrying on the side of the road.
A jaguar escaped its habitat at the Abilene Zoo and attacked a spider monkey, which later had to be euthanized.
Texas senator Brandon Creighton missed the mark on his gavel swing and broke a desk on the Senate floor.
About fifteen rescuers saved a dolphin that had been stranded for days in a shallow, marshy area of Aransas Bay.
Austin named a street after longtime resident Richard Overton, America’s oldest living World War II veteran, on the occasion of his 111th birthday.