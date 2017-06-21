Meanwhile, in Texas . . .

Some of the craziest headlines you might have missed over the past month.

Illustration by Ross Macdonald

A fourteen-year-old eighth grader from Irving won the National Geographic Bee, taking home a $50,000 scholarship and a free trip to the Galapagos Islands.

Neighbors of a church on the outskirts of Brownsville complained to police that the services were too loud.

A San Antonio judge declared a mistrial in a murder case after one juror admitted he’d been drunk while listening to testimony.

A Whitney man rescued a squirrel that he found trapped in his friend’s toilet.

Eight teenagers were stuck on a roller coaster for more than three hours at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.

Someone stole a hearse from a McDonald’s in Bryan and dumped the corpse it was carrying on the side of the road.

A jaguar escaped its habitat at the Abilene Zoo and attacked a spider monkey, which later had to be euthanized.

Texas senator Brandon Creighton missed the mark on his gavel swing and broke a desk on the Senate floor.

About fifteen rescuers saved a dolphin that had been stranded for days in a shallow, marshy area of Aransas Bay.

Austin named a street after longtime resident Richard Overton, America’s oldest living World War II veteran, on the occasion of his 111th birthday.