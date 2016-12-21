Meanwhile, in Texas . . .
Some crazy stuff went down in Texas in the past thirty days. Here are some of the headlines you may have missed.
January 2017By Leif Reigstad
- A Dallas man spread his friend’s ashes in the orchestra pit at the New York Metropolitan Opera, prompting an evacuation because police thought it may have been anthrax.
- Thieves broke into a trailer and stole Christmas presents that the Wichita Falls Fire Department had collected for underprivileged children.
- Four years after a dog disappeared in Mesquite, it was found in Las Vegas and reunited with its owner.
- A twelve-year-old was charged with DWI after leading police on a chase through Austin that ended when he crashed into a utility pole.
- A customer at a Houston restaurant tipped a waiter $750 so he could introduce his new child to his family back in Ireland after the New Year.
- More than 25 semitrailers joined the funeral procession for an elderly trucker from Ralls who died in a car crash.
- Police corralled a miniature horse that was roaming the streets of downtown Conroe.
- A swarm of killer bees in Richmond attacked a drone that was filming their extraction by exterminators.
- A Woodway couple who had been married for 74 years died within ten hours of each other.
