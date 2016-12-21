Old News: An Illustrated Look at Curious Headlines From a Bygone Era

A seizure of sombreros in San Antonio.

Illustration by Julia Suits

“A number of sombreros, smuggled over from Mexico, have been seized in San Antonio.”
Brenham Weekly Banner, November 14, 1879

Tags: History, Humor, The Culture, Old News

