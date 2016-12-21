Old News: An Illustrated Look at Curious Headlines From a Bygone Era
A seizure of sombreros in San Antonio.
“A number of sombreros, smuggled over from Mexico, have been seized in San Antonio.”
—Brenham Weekly Banner, November 14, 1879
January 2017By Julia SuitsComments
Illustration by Julia Suits
Tags: History, Humor, The Culture, Old News
