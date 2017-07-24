The One Question Interview: Adam Sternbergh

Author Adam Sternbergh tells us how a Canadian-born Brooklynite wrote a book set in West Texas.

Photograph by Edwin Tse

Adam Sternbergh’s third novel, The Blinds (HarperCollins/Ecco, August 1), is something of a mash-up: a revisionist western adorned with futuristic neuroscience and tricked out with some Lost-style puzzles (all of which, rest assured, are solved by the book’s end). Set in an unidentified stretch of West Texas, this gripping thriller follows the goings-on at Caesura, a fenced-off compound that houses a few dozen participants in a federal witness protection program. The twist is that all the residents have had their memories erased, so no one knows which of them were innocent bystanders and which were bloodthirsty perpetrators. And when some of Caesura’s residents start turning up dead, those long-dormant questions take on a fresh urgency.

Sternbergh, who was raised in Canada and lives in Brooklyn, is a contributing editor to New York magazine.

Texas Monthly: What kind of research did you do to try to get the sense of place right?

Adam Sternbergh: It’s funny. On the one hand, I feel like I’ve been researching it my whole life, by watching westerns and reading books that gave me a sense of Texas. But there was a point where I thought, “Okay, I need to actually go to West Texas.” I’d been to Austin for a wedding but never anywhere west of there. So I looked on Google Maps, flew down to Dallas, got in a car, and basically drove for three straight days in a loop between there, Abilene, and Amarillo. I went to a town called Matador, and I did a drive up a highway that had a bunch of ghost towns on it. The thing that I couldn’t anticipate, even having planned out the trip ahead of time, was just how far apart everything is. You know, it can take me three hours to drive thirteen miles from the bottom of Manhattan to the top. In West Texas, it can take three hours to get from one town to the next one. That was kind of valuable to me, to get a sense of the landscape. And there was the sense of isolation. When you’re on the highway between Abilene and Amarillo and you’re a hundred miles from the last town and a hundred miles from the next town, you feel very, very alone. That was really useful to me, and something I tried to inject into the book.