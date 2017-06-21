Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter

Richard Linklater Builds His Dream House

A look at Richard Linklater and the Austin Film Society’s new two-screen arthouse theater.

By July 2017Comments

View as Slideshow

In late May director Richard Linklater saw a vision he’s had for more than thirty years come to life when the AFS Cinema opened in Central Austin. The two-screen theater, created by Linklater in association with the Austin Film Society, focuses on art-house, international, and classic films; this month, among numerous other offerings, it will revive a 1982 West German horror film, screen a new documentary about the jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan, and host an “Old School Kung Fu Weekend.” Intended as a haven for both serious film buffs and regular moviegoers, the venue will feature a full bar and a lounge area for post-movie confabs. Scattered throughout those common areas are several items from Link­later’s personal collection of memorabilia. “We wanted the cinema to be warm and welcoming, and to emanate our devotion to film,” he says. Here are Link­later’s descriptions of a handful of the items.

Tags: Film

Related Content

The “Angel-of-Death” Nurse Charged With Death of Second Baby
Hurricane Cindy

Texas Braces for Tropical Storm Cindy: Your Texas Roundup

Trump Steps Into the Lawsuit Filed by a Texas Border Town: Your Texas Roundup

Top Texas Wines: Summer 2017