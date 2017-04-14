Safari Tent Life

When Dave and Suzette Munson, the founders of Saddleback Leather Company, sold the sprawling eight-bedroom home they shared with their two young children in Keller, they were interested in building a new house but quickly realized it would take a year. As they started looking for a rental to move into in the meantime, Dave couldn’t get an image out of his head: the waxed-canvas safari tents the family stayed in during recent trips to Africa. Dave called Rob Flowers, of East African Canvas Company, a Nairobi, Kenya–based outfit that has created tents to house everyone from British military troops to high-end safari campers. A series of tents were forthcoming and the Munsons moved in. That was almost two years ago.

“Once we moved in, we were hooked, and we have no intention of moving out,” Dave says. “The wind, rain, and cold weather can be a bit of a challenge, but at the end of the day, it’s been the best experience. We wanted to instill in our children a sense of adventure while giving them room to roam—all with Starbucks fifteen minutes away.”

