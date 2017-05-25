That’s Right (They’re Not from Texas)

Why are international bands so obsessed with Texas?

When a publicist sent out notice that the folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas was heading out on its first U.S. tour, we wondered where in Texas the mandolin-pickin’ quartet resides. Houston? Abbott? Poteet? Nope. It turns out that All Our Exes live in Australia.

A brief Google search reveals that this kind of bait and switch isn’t unusual. Bands from all over the world have piggybacked on Texas’s international reputation for, well, a few different things. To better understand this phenomenon, we’ve put together a taxonomy of groups that aren’t actually from Texas but would maybe like you to think otherwise.

SOUTHERN GOTHIC

A lot of non-Texan hardcore, post-hardcore, and deathcore bands have Texas in their names. Maybe they’re raging against the blond hair and big suburbs. Or maybe they just really like Pantera.



A Night in Texas

“Technical Deathcore”

Brisbane, Australia

Texas is the Reason

“Emo/post-hardcore”

New York City, New York

Texas in July

“Metalcore”

Ephrata, Pennsylvania

Texas Thieves

“SoCal hardcore punk revivalists”

San Francisco, California

SPAGHETTI WESTERNERS Making country music is tricky if you’re not really from the country. However, a Texas name can make a sonic carpetbagger seem more down-home.



All Our Exes Live in Texas

“Acoustic Folk”

Sydney, Australia

Goodnight, Texas

“Folk rock”

San Francisco, California, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Little Texas

“Early nineties pop country”

Nashville, Tennessee

IRONIC EUROS When a European synth act puts Texas (or a Texas city) in its name, it’s probably an attempt at humor. Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit, Klaus.



Austin Newcomers

“New York-style indie rock”

Besançon, France

Houston

“AOR/pop/rock”

Stockholm, Sweden

Texas Faggott

“Weirder-edge psychedelic trance”

Helsinki, Finland

Texas Motherfuckers

“Garage punk”

Malmö, Sweden

