Tiny House, Big Style

In the town of Golden, there is a plot of land that has been in photographer Kelly Musgraves Sutton’s family for more than a century. Lush and dotted with pine trees, these 24 acres have more recently served as a backdrop for family holidays and weddings, including Kelly’s own 2014 nuptials to her husband, Canaan. When it came time for the newlyweds to build a home of their own, they chose to return to her hometown and give the old homestead a decidedly modern-day twist.
Though country superstar—and Kelly’s sister—Kacey Musgraves has immortalized the town of Golden in her song “Dime Store Cowgirl,” to Kelly, it is just home. Inspired by Canaan’s graduate studies in biology and environmental science, the couple decided to build a mobile tiny home, a structure designed to minimize a family’s carbon footprint while maximizing resources.
“We’ve always cared about the environment, but ever since Canaan began working on his degree, we’ve been inspired to act more consciously and responsibly,” explains Kelly. Working with American Tiny House, a custom builder, the design-savvy couple looked for materials that matched their aesthetic without sacrificing cost- and energy-saving benefits. The result is a 312-square-foot oasis where music, books, and their two cats, Sonny and Jubilee, happily coexist.
“It’s so beautiful and peaceful,” she says. “My sister and I were raised here, and I’m so glad [Canaan and I] get the chance to live here.”
Together with their builder, the Suttons chose cedar for the exterior of their home. The large planters, swings, and rug were purchased from Joss and Main, an online retailer. The biggest score, however, was the set of metal chairs that they picked up for a total of $10 at an estate sale.
Kelly and Canaan Sutton met when they were teenagers. “I was fourteen, he was almost sixteen,” explains Kelly. “Our towns were about twenty miles from each other, and we met at a little music venue where he was playing with his band. We've been together ever since.”
The living room is Kelly’s self-proclaimed favorite space in the house. “It is so cozy. It feels like a mini theater when we want to watch movies,” she says. The sofa pulls double-duty, turning into a full-size bed for overnight guests.
Though moving into a small space forced Kelly and Canaan to get rid of most of their belongings, there were a few items they refused to part with: books and records.
“Canaan’s worked many years on building his library,” says Kelly. “We love scouring estate sales and thrift stores for books and records. We weren't willing to sacrifice having those things in our tiny space. You find room for things you love.”
In order to maximize the home’s 312 square feet, the couple decided on an all-white palette accented with occasional pops of color.
Though they largely stuck to white, the couple did choose to paint a few design elements gray to add depth. Here, the gray steps lead from the main-floor living space to the lofted bedroom. One challenge of the space was finding a mattress that was both comfortable and thin enough to allow the couple to sit up in bed without knocking their heads on the ceiling.
Considering that they met at a concert, it’s no surprise that music plays an integral part in the Suttons' life. “We both love music. I grew up watching my sister, Kacey, sing at the Texas Opry, and I appreciate how it's affected my view of music and songwriting,” Kelly says. "I love putting records on in the morning when we have our coffee or tea. Canaan gets the credit for the record collection though.”
Here, the couple sits atop their bed, a Casper Mattress, which they say was their biggest splurge.
Even for two people who have been together since they were teenagers, a tiny house is still a tiny house, so the the living space extends outdoors.
Once again, estate sales as well as online deals enabled the Suttons to create an artfully designed outdoor space, where they often host impromptu potlucks for family and friends. And when those parties go late into the night, the tiny house is very accommodating. “We have friends stay over all the time. Our living room pull-out couch is perfect for guests,” says Kelly.
Though white cabinets were originally selected for the kitchen, the couple ultimately decide on gray as a way to add more dimension.
“The sink is from Ikea,” says Kelly. “We love it. We figured we could justify a big sink since we wouldn't have a dishwasher anymore. Our kitchen is just as functional as any other we've had. We can both easily cook together too.”
As with any tiny house, storage is a critical part of the design. “We are just six months into living tiny, so we are still figuring out ways to make better use of storage spaces,” says Kelly. “I'm actually really happy with our layout and the amount of cabinets and closets we chose to have. Although if an extra shoe cabinet magically appeared, I would not complain.”
The “Have a Good Day” needlepoint was picked up for $2 at a Dallas estate sale. Says Kelly, “I just couldn’t leave it behind!”
