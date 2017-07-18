Pay Day—President Donald Trump doled out $2.3 million to Texas on Monday to go toward border security, according to the Texas Tribune. The federal cash infusion is for the Texas Military Department, which has been on the border since 2014. “The taxpayers of Texas have funded border security, a federal responsibility, for far too long,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a press release. “I am grateful that the federal government and Congressional appropriators are stepping up and dedicating additional resources to provide for the safety and security of all Texans. The State of Texas also extends it gratitude to the men and women of the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety for their continued commitment to securing our border.” With the new funding, the Texas Military Department will remain at the border for at least the rest of the current fiscal year.