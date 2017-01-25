The State of Texas: Trump Revives Dallas Company’s Controversial Dakota Access Pipeline

Plus: A new report quantifies human trafficking in Texas, bed bugs bite a Texas county courthouse, and a Texas judge doubles down after calling Women’s Marchers fat.

QUOTE OF THE DAY “Go eat sh*t.”

—Deadspin to Ted Cruz, via Twitter. After Cruz announced that he would be planning a weekly basketball game in a Senate office building, the sports site wanted proof that the senator could ball. Cruz responded by tweeting a picture of Grayson Allen, a Duke basketball player that bears an uncanny resemblance to the former presidential candidate. Deadspin was not amused.

MEANWHILE, IN TEXAS By The Numbers

A new study published by the University of Texas at Austin reveals some pretty striking statistics about human trafficking in Texas, according to the Austin American-Statesman (you can read the full study here). The study says there are at least 313,000 human trafficking victims in the Lone Star State. About 79,000 youths are victims of sex trafficking, and about 234,000 workers in Texas are victims of labor trafficking. Still, the study conceded that these numbers are a “conservative understatement.” The study also calculated the financial cost. Apparently traffickers ripped off $600 million from Texas’s victims of labor trafficking in at-risk industries, including “migrant farm work, construction, kitchen workers in restaurants, and landscaping services.” And an astounding $6.6 billion is spent in Texas on providing care to victims and survivors child sex trafficking. Young people who are homeless or in foster care have the highest risk of being coerced by traffickers into sex work. Bugging Out

The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center at the Tarrant County Courthouse has for the past month been reluctantly playing host to the most unwelcome of all houseguests: bed bugs. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the blood-sucking crawlers invaded sometime before January 6, when they were first discovered on the second floor of the building after two employees in the district attorney’s office were bitten in a grand jury room. Three chairs were found to be infested. They were quickly thrown away, along with some cloth table aprons. Pest control workers bug bombed the room twice (they don’t mess around, man) and treated the rest of the floor as well as the floors immediately above and below the infested site. “We thought that’d take care of it—but then a week later or so, we found one bug across the hall,” Tarrant County facilities director David Phillips told WFAA. “Since then, we’ve kind of gone ballistic on them.” According to WFAA, one of the bug-bitten employees even had their house fumigated. Gotta do what you gotta do. Apparently, this is the first Tarrant County building to have ever had bed bugs in its 26-year history.

Fat Lip

An East Texas judge made an offensive remark about the Women’s March on Washington on Monday, then quickly doubled down on the comment, according to the Dallas Morning News. “Just think about this,” Judge Bailey Moseley, who serves on Texas’ Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana, wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. “After just one day in office, Trump managed to achieve something that no one else has been able to do: he got a million fat women out walking.” Moseley deleted the post, but he turned up again later with even more thoughts on women, responding to a commenter that the post’s deletion was “likely a mistake” (sure it was, buddy). “I think the march of last Saturday was nothing more than a hissy fit with no defined purpose,” he wrote. As the Morning News pointed out, Moseley’s campaign website claims he is “known for his strong integrity.” Moseley has now apparently deactivated his Facebook account. It’s probably for the best.

WHAT WE’RE READING



