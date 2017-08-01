10 Best Hotel Pools in Texas

Here’s to last-minute getaways before summer is a distant memory.

With temperatures rising to a sweltering 106 degrees in some parts of the state and just a few short weeks until school is back in session, we thought it only sensible to round up some choice hotel pools in which to beat the heat.

Courtesy Hotel ZaZa

The scene is always hopping around the Zaza’s crowd-pleasing outdoor bar on summer nights, where bottle service reigns supreme. Cabanas are fit for all-day lounging.

Courtesy Hotel Emma

Surrounded by terra-cotta clay tiles and chic navy lounge chairs, the rooftop pool is just as sophisticated as the rest of the hotel anchor of the Pearl Brewery development. Don’t leave without ordering the signature margarita.

Courtesy El Cosmico

Dutch tubs are available for rent at this adored West Texas hotel. For $85 per tub, El Cosmico’s friendly staff will take care of the setup for you each evening between six and midnight. The unobstructed views of the starry skies are on the house.

Photograph by Jennifer Boomer

The shaded cabanas and Donald Judd–designed picnic benches are just a few of the thoughtful details at this newly opened hotspot. Sip poolside cocktails and frozen drinks (frosé, anyone?), or order a bite off their menu of light Mexican fare. Day passes are available for visitors and locals.

Courtesy Omni Downtown Dallas

The heated infinity pool and terrace offers stunning views of downtown. Don’t miss the dive-in movie experience during the summer.

Courtesy The Houstonian

This Bayou City classic flaunts three spacious pool options for lap swimming, lounging, or family fun. Insider’s tip: Book a room with a balcony looking out over a pool or take a turn down the 32-foot-long slide.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

This charming 75-acre resort in East Texas features lush landscaping and poolside views of the property’s beautiful vineyard. (Twenty minutes outside of Tyler.)

Courtesy South Congress Hotel

The hip and happening scene on the rooftop of one of the city’s newest boutique hotels overlooks South Congress Avenue. Day passes to the pool go for $20 and include free valet. Full bar and snacks are available to order from one of the hotel’s restaurants, Café No Sé

Courtesy The Joule

The hotel’s cantilevered, glass-fronted pool hangs eight feet over the edge of the building, ten stories above the sidewalk below—a wow factor from every angle. With that view and the great people watching, a summer dip at the Joule is pretty cool.

Courtesy St. Anthony Hotel

The rooftop pool and its private cabanas at this renovated property properly showcase the beauty of its neighbors’ historic downtown architecture from almost any vantage.