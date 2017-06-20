Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter

10 Water-y Vacation Rentals

Whether you are angling for a prime fishing spot or simply seeking out the sun, celebrate summer next to a beautiful body of water.

By Comments

View as Slideshow

We spent a recent weekend staying just steps from the Llano River in a rented house that comfortably accommodated our lively group of eight adults—and eight children, all under the age of seven. From the Adirondack chairs under a three-hundred-year-old oak tree, we started our mornings gazing at the ebb and flow of the river’s soothing current. After tubing and swimming in its clear waters, exploring and collecting rocks along its banks, days ended with cooking and cocktails in the open kitchen before lingering evenings on the front porch. It was an escape, and it was just a short hour-and-a-half-long drive from Austin, no delayed flights or long airport lines required. So, in honor of all things summer travel, here are our top picks for the best water-y dwellings on or near some of the state’s most scenic lakes and rivers.

Tags: Travel, Style, Frio River Rental, possum kingdom lake, llano river, Lake Houses in Texas, Guadalupe River Rental, Lake House to Rent in Texas, River Houses in Texas, Vacation Rentals in Texas, Texas Lake House

Related Content

The Texanist

Saving the Llano

Downtown Llano

Taken for Granite
  • Jeronimo Dan

    The Llano dwellings look more like huts that you would place immigrants in, for crop gathering, or prisoner’s that have violated prison rules?

    • Kathleenwgreenwald

      jackiejjordan Google.Com is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours & have longer with friends and family! !dv192f:
      On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. Follow this link for more information
      !dv192f:
      ➽➽
      ➽➽;➽➽ http://GooogleFinancialCashJobs472ShopLittleGetPaid$97/Hour ★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫::::::!dv192f:….,…..

    • Elsiepbonilla

      my classmate’s half-sister makes $72 every hour on the internet. She has been without a job for eight months but last month her payment was $16159 just working on the internet for a few hours.Here’s the site to read more……++++++++++++++++++++
      ➜➜➜http://www.GlobalTopJobsOnlineNiceFusion/Wage/Home….
      ✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹✹::::ar10.

      • Jeronimo Dan

        Maybe, your class mate’s half sister can afford to stay in one of the Llano cabins?