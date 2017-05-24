Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter

Diamond in the Rough

Keeping baseball pure at Kokernot Field, out in far West Texas.

By June 2017Comments

Kokernot Field.
Photograph by Nick Simonite

Herbert Lee Kokernot Jr. loved two things: cattle and baseball. So in 1947, right outside his O6 Ranch, in Alpine, he built a stadium for people who adored the game as much as he did. Kokernot Field still stands today, and Kokernot’s great-granddaughter, Kristin Cavness, serves as the general manager of the Alpine Cowboys.

The stadium has seen some famous players step up to home plate over the years: early greats like Satchel Paige, Norm Cash, and Gaylord Perry all kicked up the red clay in the infield. But Kokernot’s significance doesn’t come from pennants and pinstripes per se. The field is a reminder of how things used to be, back before a top GM needed an MBA and baseball turned big business. Here, players get paid in satisfaction every time they slip on their mitt, and fans give their enthusiasm, not a big chunk of their paychecks, when they step through the gate. It’s baseball, pure and simple, in the farthest reaches of Texas.

Bob Phillips, who can catch an errant foul ball with the best of them, has been the host of Texas Country Reporter since 1973.

Tags: Architecture, Sports, Travel, alpine, Baseball, kokernot field

Related Content

How The Over-the-top Rangers Ballpark Food Gets Made

Game On

Orange Crush

Is The Threat Of The Rangers Moving From Arlington To Dallas Real?
  • LFJackson

    And it’s still used by Sul Ross and a semi pro team and high school playoffs. I was in town 3 weeks ago and happened on a regional playoff game between a Fort Worth area high school and one from the Corpus area, I think. The field is in reasonably good shape, the seats are covered from the sun, and it’s located in a nice park.

Get Texas Monthly. Daily.

Most Read