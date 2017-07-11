Twelve Gulf Coast Getaways

A registered historic landmark built by the son of one of Rockport’s founders. A hacienda-style townhouse in Padre with a pool slide like none other. Sprawling Galveston golf course digs. These twelve coastal getaways are shore things for some fun in the sun this summer.
Rockport | Built in 1868 and meticulously restored | Sleeps 13 | Private swimming pool
Port Aransas | Nicknamed the "Whatabeach House" | Community pool | Boat parking
Galveston | Beachfront | Sleeps 12 | Community pool
South Padre Island | Featured on HGTV's Island Life | Beach views | Second-floor slide to private pool
Port Aransas | Condo with a view | Located on the ship channel | Community pool
Port Aransas | Located on a golf course | Gulf views | Covered decks
Port Aransas | Modern Venice Beach—style home | Private pool | Sleeps 8
Port Isabel | Historic condo built in 1931 | Courtyard swimming pool
Galveston | On the 12th hole of the historic Galveston Country Club | Easy access to a boat launch
