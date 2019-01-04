The Texas Optimism Project is proud to introduce The Bull x The Horns, an optimistic advice column about taking control over the stress in our lives. Starting in January 2019, psychologists Art Markman and Bob Duke, hosts of the podcast Two Guys on Your Head, are here to help the worried and the overwhelmed, answering your questions about life, career, and everything in between.

Send us your questions—nothing is off-limits—and we’ll spotlight how the power of perspective can change everything. If your question is chosen, you’ll receive a copy of Art Markman and Bob Duke’s book, Brain Briefs: Answers to the Most (and Least) Pressing Questions about Your Mind.

