Wrangler Jeans began with the purpose of creating denim that was durable enough for real cowboys. Flash forward to over a hundred years later and that’s still a standard the brand holds true. Wrangler Cowboy Cut jeans were built to the specifications of top rodeo athletes with the necessary comfort and toughness to stand up to whatever the day holds.

Over the course of its history, Wrangler has outfitted some of the greatest rodeo athletes of all time. From legends like Jim Shoulders, Bill Linderman, and Freckles Brown to stars of today like Sage Kimzey, Nellie Miller, CoBurn Bradshaw and members of the notorious Wright family. Here’s a closer look at some of today’s top Wrangler endorsees.

Rusty, Ryder, Jake, Alex, and Spencer Wright all come from a long bloodline of rodeo champions. A Wright family member has won the saddle-bronc world title every even-numbered year since 2008. Other Wright family accomplishments include four world championships, three national circuit finals championships, three Wrangler National Finals Rodeo titles, 28 WNFR qualifications, and the list goes on.

Ryder Wright: Saddle Bronc Riding

Ryder Wright learned a lot growing up from watching his dad and uncles compete in rodeos. Ryder’s rodeo success is nothing new. He grew up winning championship after championship in high school rodeo finals. After high school he prospered even further, finding instant success within the professional rodeo circuit. In his first year competing in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), he finished fourth in the saddle bronc standings. Later that year at the Wrangler National Rodeo Finals, he became the first rookie ever to win five rounds in saddle bronc riding. The following year he rose to the number one spot in the PRCA standings. He’s still going strong as he maintains his place in the top 3 for Saddle Bronc Riding in the PRCA World Standings.

Rusty Wright: Saddle Bronc Riding

Like his brother Ryder, Rusty also found early success in rodeo events. He won his first state championship in bull riding in just eighth grade then went on to take home first place titles in numerous other high school saddle bronc championships. He first came onto the professional rodeo scene in 2015 after being named the Resistol Rookie of the Year. The following year he reigned as the 2016 RAM National Circuit Finals Champion. He is currently #4 in the PRCA World Standings for Saddle Bronc Riding.

Jake Wright: Saddle Bronc Riding

In 2015 Jake left WNFR with ten wins and two co-championships under his belt, ranking him tenth in the world standings. In 2016 he finished eighth in WNFR and the Weather Guard PRCA World Standings. In 2017 he moved up again, that time to 6th place in the WNFR standings. Today he continues to win championships and place in world standings.

Spencer Wright

Spencer Wright first entered the scene in 2012, when he was named Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Rookie of the Year in saddle bronc riding. Two years later he made it to his first WNFR and beat some of the world’s best saddle bronc riders when he won Round 4 of the finals, taking home the title of the 2014 Saddle Bronc World Champion. In 2015 he won Oregon’s Pendleton Round Up and became the champion and co-champion at eight other rodeos that same year. Today, he continues working towards his goal of climbing up the ranks in the PRCA World Standings for Saddle Bronc Riding.

CoBurn Bradshaw: Saddle Bronc

CoBurn Bradshaw made a spectacular debut into the world of professional rodeo. He won the rookie title in saddle bronc riding when he joined the PRCA back in 2015. That same year he attended his first WNFR, where he finished fourth in the world. In 2016 he performed even better and climbed up to third place in the world. He currently remains in the top 10 of the PRCA World Standings for Saddle Bronc Riding

Nellie Miller: Barrel Racing

Nellie Miller has had a passion for this sport ever since she began her rodeo career at the young age of 12. Nellie made her professional debut in 2008 when she joined the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. Two years later she made it to WNFR. In 2017 Nellie secured the 2017 World Champion Barrel Racer title at WNFR and took home first place in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Aggregate Championship. She’s currently in the top two of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association’s Barrel Racing World Standings and number one in the 2018 Pro Rodeo California Circuit Standings.

Sage Kimzey: Bull Riding

Sage Kimzey holds the 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 titles for PRCA World Champion Bull Rider. Kimzey entered the 2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo as the number one bull rider at the conclusion of the regular PRCA season, following his 2017 WNFR performance, he became the only bull rider ever to break the $400,000 mark in a single season, making him the youngest millionaire in the association’s storied history. Despite having already reached the pinnacle of his sport, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Wrangler is a proud supporter of today’s rodeo athletes and remains dedicated to outfitting them for continued success. Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls!