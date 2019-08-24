Every find yourself in need of a break? A quiet moment all to yourself—or perhaps shared with a friend—that can recharge your soul and change your entire perspective on the day?

You’re not alone. But sometimes you just need a little reminder to take time for your mental health.

As part of Texas Monthly’s ongoing partnership with Frost Bank’s Opt for Optimism initiative, the Texas Optimism Project is encouraging Houstonians to foster these moments in public spaces with a series of pop-up “Optimism Lounges” designed and painted by artist GONZO247.

From August through October 2019, three “Optimism Lounges” will be installed in downtown Houston to encourage reflection and community. The first lounge will launch at Jones Plaza with the Houston Theater District’s Open House event on Sunday, August 25 from 12–5 p.m. The event will feature an entire day full of free, art-driven programming, from dance and music performances to interactive lessons.

The next two “Optimism Lounges” will be installed at Discovery Green and Market Square on September 5 and September 12, respectively. Each lounge contains unique messages of optimism, and people are encouraged to explore downtown Houston and take breaks for a more optimistic view on life.

August 25: Optimism Lounge at Jones Plaza

September 5: Optimism Lounge at Discovery Green

September 12: Optimism Lounge at Market Square

And while optimism can last you lifetime, these lounges are only available to the public through October 19. Be sure to pay them a visit to #optforoptimism before they’re gone forever.

