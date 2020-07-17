It might have felt like Friday three days ago, but now it’s officially here. That means it’s time for another installment of TM Happy Hour, our weekly summertime cocktail video series. With Texas bars closed right now in the fight against COVID-19, Texas Monthly asked some of the state’s best bartenders to show you how they make their favorite at-home cocktails. Every Friday through August, we are publishing a video and recipe from the bartender, as well as promoting the mixologist’s charity of choice. This week, we have Pedro Ricalo, a leading force behind the bar at Bullion since the French restaurant opened in Dallas in 2017. Ricalo points to the United States Bartenders’ Guild National Charity Foundation as a worthy philanthropic effort that helps bartenders throughout the country who have been adversely affected by the fallout from COVID-19. The USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program has helped thousands in need of financial aid since the beginning of the crisis.

Ricalo enjoys bringing a fresh take on classic cocktails, like this “simple bourbon variation on the classic Tom and John Collins cocktails,” which are made with gin and genever, respectively. The vibrant lemon gives a little pop to the boozy bourbon.

Colonel Collins

2 ounces bourbon

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

3/4 ounce simple syrup (a 1:1 ratio of water and sugar)

4 ounces soda water

Orange slice with a bourbon cherry, or a lemon wedge for garnish

Combine bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a Boston shaker (a two-piece set consisting of a metal tin and a mixing glass). Shake and strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice. Top off with Topo Chico or another soda water. Garnish with a slice of orange and a bourbon cherry, or with a wedge of lemon.