Why Does Willie Nelson Still Do It?

Willie Nelson ACL

The music icon talks to us about how he’s able to continuing writing—and touring—well into his eighties.

By
Michael Hall
Issue
May 2018
Share
Notes

Willie performing at Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater on December 29, 2017.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

May 2018 magazine cover
From the May 2018 Issue Subscribe
This article originally appeared in the May 2018 issue with the headline “The Last Man Standing.”

Many of his peers are dead, and countless others haven’t picked up a guitar since their arthritis kicked in. But on April 29, two days after releasing his aptly titled seventy-third studio album, Last Man Standing, Willie Nelson turns 85. A few weeks later he’ll be, as per usual, on the road again.

He’s got plenty of cash and a legacy that rivals any musician who’s ever lived, so no one would blame Willie if he spent the rest of his life doing nothing but lounging on a beach near his home in Maui or enjoying edibles at his ranch outside Austin. Yet he’s still writing songs, playing guitar, and making music nearly every day. We joined him on his tour bus ahead of a show at Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater to ask the big question: Why does he still do it?

Because it still makes him happy. “I think I need to keep being creative, not to prove anything but because it makes me happy just to do it,” Willie says. He partially credits doing what he loves for keeping him animate into his eighties. “I think trying to be creative, keeping busy, has a lot to do with keeping you alive.”

Because what else would he do? Over the past couple of decades, whenever Willie was asked about retirement, he’d reply, “All I do is play music and golf. Which one do you want me to give up?” And Willie doesn’t play as much golf anymore.

Because he’s never been good at sitting still. From his initial move to Nashville, in 1960; to his return to Austin, in 1972, growing out his hair and bringing the hippies and rednecks together; to his first turn in Hollywood in 1979 to try his luck on the silver screen, Willie has spent his life on the move. Like he says in 1993’s “Still Is Still Moving to Me,” the closest thing he has to a spiritual manifesto: “I swim like a fish in the sea all the time.”

Because he’s a generous person. Playing music is how Willie gives back. He fights for American farmers with Farm Aid—the annual fundraising concert he first organized with John Mellencamp and Neil Young—he plays benefits for hurricane and fire victims, and he performs gratis shows for wounded soldiers. For years, Willie’s handlers have tried to insulate him from outsiders asking him for help because, they say with exasperation, “Willie can’t say no,” a character flaw that we are all thankful for.

Because the people keep coming. “The fact that people still show up and like what we do is a good enough reason to keep doing it,” Willie says. His concerts over the past few years haven’t been his best; he’s been sick (colds knocked him out of several gigs last year, and the flu forced him to cancel two months of shows this winter), and he doesn’t perform as long as he used to. But when he walks onstage, waves at the crowd, and greets them with a “How y’all doin’?” he’s repaid with adoration. His fans come for the music and the ritual: “Whiskey River” first; the medley of “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Crazy,” and “Night Life,” in the middle; gospel songs at the end. But mostly they are there just to be in the same space as Willie, and he feeds off of that energy.

Willie Nelson Michael Hall
Willie and the author on his bus before a show in Austin.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Because he likes to win. For a born competitor like Willie, staying relevant has remained a priority. “It’s all a game,” says his friend and frequent collaborator Ray Benson, the front man of Austin-based Western swing group Asleep at the Wheel. “It’s all a bet. He loves to win a game, whether it’s golf, chess, or poker. I was in Maui recently, and he said to me, ‘You should’ve been here last night—I beat Woody [Harrelson] out of $3,000 playing cards!’ ”

Because all of a sudden he’s writing songs again. Until recently, Willie, who has penned some of the greatest tunes in the American songbook, seemed content to re-record old classics or pay tribute to other songwriters. As he admitted in 2012, “I haven’t had time to write anything new.” But then, later that year, he started working with Nashville producer Buddy Cannon and rediscovered his writer’s voice. Their first co-write was 2012’s “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die,” and the partnership has been thriving since.

Because it’s a family affair. Sure, he’s shared the stage with some of the world’s most renowned musicians, such as Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra, but nothing pleases Willie more than playing with family. Every night on tour, his sister, Bobbie, 87, whirls through the instrumental number “Down Yonder” on piano, while Willie looks on in admiration. And he gets special joy from performing with his brood: his sons Lukas and Micah and his daughters Amy and Paula. “There’s nothing better than having your kids get up onstage and play music with you,” he says. “You can’t beat that.”

Because his body lets him. He’s certainly had health issues over the years: one of his lungs collapsed in 1981 and again in 2008, and in recent years he has ruptured a bicep and torn a rotator cuff. But Willie stays in shape. He used to run; now he bikes, swims, lifts weights, and does tae kwon do. “I think Dad’s gonna live to be 108 years old if he wants to,” Lukas says.

Because it’s how he can best prove the death rumors wrong. In February 2015 a fake news site proclaimed that Willie was dead. Two months later it followed with a report that a gardener had found him lifeless in the front yard of his Maui home. On the morning of August 3, 2017, various radio stations began tweeting rumors that Willie had died. When Willie heard about his demise, he laughed.

But he knows that one day the rumors will be true. Last Man Standing, like last year’s God’s Problem Child, is about mortality. “I don’t want to be the last man standing,” he sings on the title track, “but, wait a minute, maybe I do.” As with loving and longing and drinking, Willie’s interested in death when he can turn it into a song. “I don’t think about dying,” he said in 2012. “It’s inevitable, so why worry about that shit?”

Trending

  1. Newly Discovered Cemetery Vindicates Sugar Land Activist

    April 13, 2018 By Michael Hardy

  2. Barbara Bush Had a Good Life But a Hard One

    April 17, 2018 By Mimi Swartz

  3. Ellen DeGeneres Gives $1 Million to Rockport-Fulton High School

    April 16, 2018 By Lauren Smith Ford

Share
Tags: Music, Willie Nelson, last man standing

Comments

Recommended

01
Parquet Courts
Parquet Courts: ‘Wide Awake!’ Review

By Max Marshall

02
Lukas Nelson performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Watch Lukas Nelson Cover His Dad’s “Funny (How Time Slips Away)”

By Dan Solomon

03
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.
Beychella Was a Celebration of Beyoncé’s Southern Black Culture

By Doyin Oyeniyi

04
A fan attending the unveiling of the Selena wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Selena Air Fresheners, Spoons, and Other Handmade Ways to Celebrate La Reina’s Birthday

By Dan Solomon

05
Marco Cervantes and Álvaro Del Norte
Not Your Grandfather’s Conjunto

By Katy Vine

06
Hispanic Elvis
Our San Antonio Playlist: Music That Captures the City in Its 300th Year

By Katy Vine

07
Kacey Musgraves Golden Hour
25 Things We Love About the New Kacey Musgraves Album

By Texas Monthly

08
Tony Rancich.
Through the Looking Glass at Sonic Ranch

By Katy Vine

09
Maren Morris.
Maren Morris Is Living the Western Life in the Video for ‘Rich’

By Dan Solomon

10
Leon Bridges performs at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Okeechobee, Fla.
Leon Bridges’s New Music Video Is Good Good News

By Dan Solomon

11
Erika Wennerstrom
Erika Wennerstrom ‘Sweet Unknown’ Review

By Andy Langer

12
Actor Caleb Landry Jones attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
We Love Caleb Landry Jones Enough to Request a Song About It

By Emily McCullar

Latest

Little-Known Beto O’Rourke Is Nipping at Ted Cruz’s Heels

By R.G. Ratcliffe

The Snakebite That Almost Killed My Cat

By Sterry Butcher

Meanwhile, in Texas

By Leif Reigstad

Mothers in Peril

By Ricardo Nuila

The Doting Father Who Robbed Armored Cars

By Skip Hollandsworth

‘I Really Did Kill Those Babies’

By Peter Elkind

Inventive Cocktails for Cinco de Mayo

By Jessica Dupuy

Traveling 130 Miles Along the Northeast Texas Trail

By Wes Ferguson

A New Book Takes a Look at the Legacy of ‘Giant’

By Michael Agresta

Why Does Willie Nelson Still Do It?

By Michael Hall

Parquet Courts: ‘Wide Awake!’ Review

By Max Marshall

Tacos in Space! How NASA Feeds Its Astronauts

By Charley Locke

Texas Monthly