Since 1947 Wrangler has been the premier outfitter of rodeo culture. It all started with celebrity tailor “Rodeo Ben” Liechtenstein, who designed Wrangler authentic Cowboy Cut jeans. The styles were quickly adopted by professional rodeo hall of famers Bill Linderman, Freckles Brown, and Jim Shoulders, who would all go on to become official endorsees of the brand.

Wrangler Western products are designed with top rodeo athletes in mind. The features are great for riding and perfectly suit those who live the western lifestyle. New products are often tested by rodeo athletes and western consumers alike, so they can feel confident and comfortable no matter the activity at hand.

Sponsorships are a major part of the Wrangler architecture. They enable the brand to show support for its consumers’ passions in exciting and engaging ways. Wrangler sponsorships range from country music to professional sports to rodeos. The brand is a proud sponsor of some of the rodeo industry’s top organizations – most notably the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association (PCRA).

In 1974, Wrangler became the first, and only, Western brand to be officially endorsed by the PRCA, the largest rodeo organization in the world. Wrangler Cowboy Cut Jeans, “13MWZ,” were designated as the official pro rodeo jeans. Now, over 40 years later, the partnership between Wrangler and PRCA continues, making it one of the longest-running collaborations in sports history. Together they share a commitment to supporting the western lifestyle and preserving its heritage.

The partnership between Wrangler and PRCA evolved even further in 2001, when Wrangler was named the title sponsor of PRCA’s most prestigious rodeo, the National Finals Rodeo. Consequently, the event was renamed Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR). Often referred to as “the Super Bowl of rodeo,” WNFR is a 10-day competition of the world’s top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event. At the close of the week, World Champions are named for each of the (8) events. In 2017, (5) of the (8) World Champions were Wrangler endorsees. Events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping (headers and heelers), saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer roping, WPRA barrel racing, and bull riding.

Wrangler jeans are more popular than ever among today’s rodeo athletes, such as World Champion Bull Rider Sage Kimzey, World Champion Barrel Racer Nellie Miller, and World Champion Tie-down Roper Marcos Costas, just to name a few. Not to mention the countless others both in and out of the arena. Western brands have come and gone, but Wrangler has stood the test of time. After all, Cowboys don’t have limits, so why should their jeans?