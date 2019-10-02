Saving Lives in Tomorrow’s War, Today

“Go, go, go!” an instructor shouts, and combat medics race down a dirt road through smoke and the sound of gunfire. Four soldiers are sprawled in the dirt. One has a ghastly facial wound, convincingly simulated by latex, and his labored breathing suggests internal injuries. Blood is everywhere, fake stuff squirted around by instructors. It’s barely dawn on a stormy morning at Camp Bullis, the military range on San Antonio’s far North Side, and these Army medics are training for trauma care. Staff Sergeant Jordan Blas, thirty, drops to his knees and snaps on his headlamp, bending over his patient, sweeping the body in a quick inventory of wounds, clearing simulated blood and broken teeth from the mouth. He finds a chest wound, and the patient begins choking and gasping. “Gimme a cric kit,” Blas says to his junior medic, preparing to slice into the patient’s throat to insert a breathing tube, a procedure called cricothyrotomy. “All right, buddy, you’re gonna feel me touching your throat,” he murmurs. Other medics are working to stabilize patients with arms and legs blown off and deep head wounds. The medevac chopper, they are told, is minutes away. So far, standard stuff, easily within the experience of medics who’ve saved thousands of lives under fire in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Army calls it point-of-injury care or, less formally, “scoop and run.” Clear the breathing passage, stop the bleeding, package the patient on a litter, wrap them in a Mylar blanket, strap them in, and wave in the medevac helicopter to whisk the patient to a nearby combat surgical hospital. Fancy medicine is left to the surgical teams and intensive-care nurses there. Effective scoop-and-run care has achieved a medical marvel unprecedented in warfare: the overwhelming majority of Americans who have fallen in battle in Iraq or Afghanistan have been saved. Well-trained medics, standby medevac helicopters, and an abundance of forward surgical hospitals enabled the military to carry out a 2009 directive from the Pentagon requiring that every deployed American be within sixty minutes of higher-level care, usually at a surgical hospital. That lifesaving window of time is known as the “golden hour.” Almost 60,000 Americans have fallen in combat since 2001; of those, some 53,000, or 91 percent, have come home alive. In Vietnam, it was 75 percent. That success rate, however, is fast disappearing, probably forever. Today, a dwindling number of Americans are deployed, so many field hospitals have closed. Medevac times have, in some cases, expanded from sixty minutes to hours or more. Luckily, casualties nowadays are relatively few. But when they do occur, combat medics can find themselves struggling to treat grievous wounds that exceed the limits of their training and without easy access to the sterilized instruments, whole blood, and diagnostic tools common in a proper operating room. These delays in combat medical care will get worse. Military planners and strategists increasingly see the golden hour of recent wars as an anomaly. Our enemies in Afghanistan and Iraq lacked air forces and had limited means to track and kill aircraft. American medevac helicopters could fly almost at will onto battlefields. Surgical hospitals could be placed where needed, and the big medevac jets, basically flying intensive-care units that ferried the severely wounded away to bases in Germany and on to the United States, could operate from airfields unimpeded.

Combat medics treated this soldier's simulated wounds. Now they race the patient toward a helicopter landing zone to be airlifted away for advanced surgical care. Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Rising military forces in China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, to name just a few potential adversaries, will not be so accommodating. They are perfecting long-range precision weapons designed to challenge American control of the air. Medevac helicopters will be at extreme risk, if they fly at all. High-tech weapons have proliferated far beyond the big powers: in Yemen, Houthi rebels are using armed drones and cruise missiles. Even without such threats, military tacticians say, keeping troops within sixty minutes of a surgical hospital is dangerous; it tells enemies where your forces will be concentrated. This emerging reality has sent shock waves through the U.S. military medical community, particularly at Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, which is responsible for initial training of new medics from the Army, Navy, and Air Force and advanced training for Army medics. At Fort Sam, the young Army medics—often nineteen or twenty years old—get sixteen weeks of training in first-aid skills, practicing what’s known as algorithmic medicine, a simple decision ladder of steps they memorize: in this situation, do this. What will confront them on tomorrow’s battlefields is far beyond their current training and experience. “Prolonged field care” is the term for what medics will find themselves doing in the next war. It’s an entirely different and vastly more complicated kind of medicine than scoop-and-run emergency patch-up. Basically, it requires moving much of the work of hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units into the hands of combat medics working in the dirt. This new burden on medics comes at a time when wounds are increasingly complex. Rather than a simple gunshot wound or shrapnel injury, patients evacuated from Iraq and Afghanistan each averaged more than four wounds—one or more limbs blown off by a roadside bomb, perhaps, but also a genital injury, a traumatic brain injury, and internal bleeding. In the kind of slugfests the Army foresees, soldiers with multiple wounds are expected to be even more common. Lasers, directed-energy weapons, and thermobaric bombs all cause deep burns, wounds that are exceedingly difficult to treat. “In high-intensity combat against potential adversaries like Russians or Chinese or even, let’s say, North Koreans, the scale of casualties will be significant—really significant,” Army General Mark Milley, now chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a congressional hearing in April. “The ability to evacuate those casualties in sixty minutes—that expectation—well, we’ll try,” Milley said. “But I’m not guaranteeing that.” Back at Camp Bullis, combat medic Blas has his patient breathing okay, bandaged, blanketed, secured on a litter, and ready for the medevac chopper. But this exercise is not about scoop-and-run; it’s about prolonged field care. Blas is part of an experimental program at Fort Sam for advanced medics, testing how much medical skill a basic medic can absorb and use to keep a wounded soldier alive far beyond the golden hour. In 26 weeks, Blas has gotten an earful, including 5 weeks of advanced anatomy and physiology, blood chemistry, cell mechanics, and advanced pharmacology. Now he’s being put to the test: instructors are grading how well he can translate classroom lectures into a high-stress situation in the field. So here comes an instructor with bad news for Blas: the medevac has been canceled, and enemy riflemen are closing in. “You gotta move now!” Blas and three helpers grab the litter and trundle away through the woods. They’ll have to move one more time before getting to a simulated aid station, a grimy, unlit building that at least has a waist-high stand on which to set the litter. There they work feverishly, standing in pools of rainwater and fake blood. Basic combat medics have to learn 70 separate skills. For prolonged field care, medics like Blas must learn as many as 480. Basic medics work with just five drugs; for prolonged field care, advanced medics have to study the uses of dozens of drugs and their interactions. If a medic is holding a patient for a few minutes before the medevac chopper arrives, a shot of ketamine may suffice to keep the patient out of agony. Over hours or days, a medic has to constantly monitor and adjust medications to try to alleviate pain, while also preserving limited supplies for newly wounded soldiers. This particular patient is beginning to groan loudly, struggling to move on the litter. “I’m giving fifty milligrams of ketamine,” Blas says calmly. To Private First Class Emily Williams, his assisting medic, he says, “Starting TXA [tranexamic acid, which aids in blood clotting]—I want ten drops every six seconds, repeat that.” Explosions sound outside as Williams repeats, “Ten drops every six seconds, roger that.” Blas to Williams: “I need an IO, tibia plateau, your leg of choice.” That’s an intraosseous needle, one drilled directly into the bone to get medication quickly into the patient. After the simulated IO goes in, Blas scans the patient’s chest with a portable ultrasound machine. The left lung is not fully inflating, the machine tells him, which would explain the patient’s struggle to breathe. “I’m gonna tube him,” Blas says, holding out his hand for a scalpel. A second patient is delivered into Blas’s care. Blas quickly determines him to be a lesser priority and continues working with the first. If this were a civilian emergency room, the instructor, a former special forces medic named Marcus Smith, whispers to me, “there’d be thirty people in here, surgeons and nurses and techs, all working as a team. These two medics are doing it all.” Later, he will ask Blas why he didn’t clean out the soldier’s wound. “I didn’t have time,” Blas will answer. “It was chaos; I ran out of time. I would have liked to provide my patient better care.” But even so, if the simulation were real life, his patient would have lived.

Under the eye of an instructor, combat medics working in a forward aid station work to save a patient with simulated severe wounds. Photograph by Jeff Wilson During treatment of a wounded patient, Private 1st Class Emily Williams constantly monitors heart rate and blood pressure. Photograph by Jeff Wilson Left: Under the eye of an instructor, combat medics working in a forward aid station work to save a patient with simulated severe wounds. Photograph by Jeff Wilson Right: During treatment of a wounded patient, Private 1st Class Emily Williams constantly monitors heart rate and blood pressure. Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Command Sergeant Major William “Buck” O’Neal wears a perpetually furrowed brow as he stalks the hallways of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at Fort Sam. Tall and gleamingly bald, with a faint Georgia drawl and a direct gaze, O’Neal has seen war as a paratrooper and combat medic. Now, as the senior enlisted soldier in charge of all medic training, his job with his staff is to figure out how to equip Army medics to handle prolonged field care. What do medics need to know? What new skills do they need? How much can they learn and how quickly? What new technologies and tools and medicines can help? After their initial sixteen weeks of training, Army medics return to their units but cycle back to Fort Sam periodically for additional training. How much more will the medics need to learn, and who will teach them? And where? There are 34,000 of them serving in the Army, half of them on active duty and the rest in the National Guard or Reserves. Fort Sam doesn’t have room to retrain them all. If a big war comes, will the U.S. need all of them in combat? How much time does Buck O’Neal have to get this done? Fort Sam’s first try was to create a new job classification, expeditionary combat medic, which required advanced training focused primarily on prolonged field care. The Army surgeon general in Washington endorsed the idea, and Fort Sam created a snazzy brochure, a distinctive badge, and a motto: Post Horam Auream (“Beyond the Golden Hour”). The effort got going in early 2017 with a series of seven-month pilot courses. Of those who showed up, some students had trouble with the academic work—“a couple of college courses in a few weeks,” as one told me. “Like trying to drink from a fire hose.” The training included four weeks on veterinary care and dentistry, which seemed beside the point for combat medics. O’Neal and his team made some changes. Out of the curriculum went veterinary care. Out went dental care. By the time Sergeant Blas was being tested at Camp Bullis, he was working under a different new training designation: advanced combat medic. More basic anatomy was added to the training, along with a big new section on treating burns, a job previously left to surgical hospitals. The precise number of advanced combat medics to be run through the training hasn’t yet been determined, but instruction will probably begin with medics assigned to combat units most likely to be called for big wars. On the battlefield they’ll be assisted by basic medics who’ve gotten an additional four or five weeks of training in prolonged field care. In five years, O’Neal says, every combat medic in the Army will have at least some training in prolonged field care. “It’s not gonna be cheap, and it’s not something that is gonna be done today,” he says, “but our job is to get it started the right way.” Not so fast, say some skeptical seasoned medics. “It’s not possible!” scoffs Iraq war veteran Greg Dotson, about O’Neal’s plan. A resident of Fort Worth, Dotson trained at Fort Sam and went on to save 145 lives during two combat tours, before he lost a leg in a roadside bomb explosion. His views on battlefield medicine are hard-earned, and as he sees it, all the training in the world won’t do much until the Army figures out how to get the supplies and lightweight equipment required for advanced care out into the field. “As a line medic out in the stink, you have very limited supplies,” Dotson explains. “If you have a [medevac] bird in the air and you’re getting somebody to higher-level care within the hour, that bird is gonna restock you. So burning through four bags of simple saline, just keeping a guy’s blood pressure up, you know that within the hour you’re getting those bags back. If you take another casualty you’re good to go.”

Combat medics prepare ketamine and tranexamic acid drips to ease the patient's pain and help control bleeding. Photograph by Jeff Wilson