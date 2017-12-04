Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Texas Monthly 2017 Bum Steer Bracket—Round Two

Help us choose 2017’s Bum SteerHelp us choose 2017’s Bum Steer. Vote in round two of our poll.

By Comments

Every January, we release our Bum Steer Awards, a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes pointed compendium of folks who said or did something ill-advised during the preceding twelve months. And we usually name a Bum Steer of the Year—a person, posse, or entity that distinguished itself in a particularly regretful fashion. Recent recipients of the Steer of the Year dishonor have included Rick “Oops” Perry, Wendy “Texas Is Turning Blue” Davis, and a certain ice cream company that had a serious problem with listeria.

This year, we are inviting you, dear reader, to help us choose 2017’s Bum Steer. Below is a bracket of eight finalists that have made it into round two of our voting. Stay tuned for the third round (starting December 6) and the final face-off, which will happen December 8. We will unveil the winner in the January issue.

Tags: Bum Steers, Humor, Politics

Related Content

tumping

Is “Tumping” Texan?

Texas A&M Gives $75 Million Contract to New Football Coach Jimbo Fisher: Your Texas Roundup
police blotter Lufkin

Meanwhile, in Lufkin… November 2017 Edition
women's football

Meet the Austin Yellow Jackets, Texas’s Only Female Football Team Coached Solely by Women
  • anonyfool

    Rick Perry managed to use mediocrity (and a$$ kissing) to turn his pending unemployment into a cushy job managing an agency for which he did not understand its purpose. Is that the biggest Bum Steer turnaround ever?

Trending