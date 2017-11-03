How the World Series Finally Vindicated Astros Fans

There’s been years of heartbreak. That’s what makes the Astros’ World Series win so sweet.

This season, this team, and this World Series has left Astros fans addled. From Beaumont to Corpus, Brenham to Fairfield, they awoke Thursday morning and pinched themselves. We won the World Series. The Houston Independent School District closed Friday for a victory parade downtown. With an expected attendance of 750,000, it will likely surpass those that celebrated the end of World War II.

After Hurricane Harvey, Houstonians in particular really needed this win. If there was any justice in the universe, the lovable team representing a city that was underwater just a few months before would come out on top—right? And yet, many beleaguered Bayou City sports fans braced for the worst. We’ve seen this movie a thousand times before. Lucy was going to snatch that football away again.

To review: The Oilers brought little more than one grand debacle after another, and their successors have never so much as competed for an AFC Championship game. The Rockets championships—our sole moment at the pinnacle in over 100 combined seasons of football, baseball, and basketball in the Bayou City—are asterisked in the minds of non-Houstonians over the contention that “Jordan wasn’t playing.” (Let it be known that he did play for the second of Houston’s championship appearances.)

And then there’s the Astros. The heartbreak, the sadness, the valiant efforts gone unrewarded—we’ve seen it time and time again since their first playoff appearance, way back in 1980. That season ended with a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in what some called the greatest National League Division Series of all time up to that point—and it was only surpassed in 1986, when the Astros again were on the losing end of an epic playoff series, that time to the New York Mets. And yet again in 2004, when it was the St. Louis Cardinals’ turn to destroy dreams of Astros glory.

There is nothing subjective about this Astros agony. It’s science. Those games, using stats, rank as three of the top twenty postseason matchups in all of baseball history—1980 was thirteenth, 2004 was eighth, and 1986 was sixth. And the Astros lost all of them.

For 55 years, we were the comeback kids who never came all the way back. We watched as expansion teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and Florida Marlins came into the league and won not one, but two World Series titles before we ever so much as made a single one. Newbies the Diamondbacks took down the Yankees in 2001. Like the Astros, the Mets were born in 1962, and they famously pulled off their miracle in ‘69 and won it all again in ‘86, that time at Houston’s expense. We couldn’t pull it off ourselves, but we managed to extend a helping hand to other perennial losers: The third- and fourth-longest World Series droughts in baseball history—those of the White Sox (87 years) and Phillies (77 years)—were both broken at the expense of the Astros.

Your Houston Astros: MLB’s favorite slumpbusters.

A slightly later version of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” passed by as the Astros continued to disappoint since their inception in 1962. The Kennedy assassination. Beatlemania. Vietnam. Civil rights. The MLK assassination. Watergate. The Iran hostage crisis. The Challenger disaster. Two Gulf wars. The LA riots. The OJ trial. The Lewinsky affair. The rise of the Internet. 9-11. The rise and fall of the Houston Oilers. Two generations of Bushes in the White House. Hurricanes Alicia, Rita, Ike, Harvey, and Tropical Storm Allison.

Meanwhile, there was the Astrodome’s slow descent from Eighth Wonder of the World to Old and In The Way. The Astros sustained J.R. Richard’s stroke and the beaning/near-blinding of Dickie Thon. Ownership frittered away Nolan Ryan while he still had quite a few good years in the tank. The Killer B’s never quite stung as effectively as we hoped, and the homecomings of Houston-bred pitchers Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte—which recalled a similar move, years ago, when owner Drayton McLane brought hometown heroes Doug Drabek and Greg Swindell back to Houston—ended in on-field heartbreak and off-field acrimony over steroids. We moved stadiums and—indignity of indignities—we were frog-marched kicking and screaming to the American League.

All the while, generations of Astros fans were born, went to school, got married, had kids, worked away, retired, and even died off—and still the brass ring had yet to be grasped. Hell, we even had to wait in line behind the Red Sox and the Cubs.

And then, in 2017, the Astros rose up and knocked off the three most-hated teams (again, according to stats!) in Major League Baseball, one after the other. Buh-bye, BoSox! Get outta here, Yankees. Ciao, Dodgers.

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

And if there was any Astros team to do it, it was this one. Astros superfan Cheryl Fisher Clark told me there was just something about this team that set them apart from the Astros of dismal yore: “I don’t want to say those teams were defeatist, but they didn’t have the same vibe,” she said. “I don’t know that I believed then that those teams would make it, and I don’t know that they did either.”

How could any impartial observer not fall in love with José Altuve, whose small stature belies his bulldog tenacity and astounding power? Or lithe and graceful Carlos Correa, the platonic ideal of a five-tool ballplayer? Or rugged Justin Verlander, whose five o’clock shadow and all-business demeanor calls to mind Depression Era pitchers like Carl Hubbell and Lefty Grove? Or another throwback, Alex Bregman, who’s doing a Brooks Robinson impression at the hot corner and clutch at the plate? Let’s not forget bearded brutes Evan Gattis and Brian McCann, and George Springer coming back from a dreadful series against the Yankees to become World Series MVP.

The only blight on an otherwise charming roster was the nasty racism from Yuli Gurriel. But Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish’s consummate grace in his measured, thoughtful reaction to Gurriel’s taunt turned even that into more of a teachable moment than the stain on baseball it could have been.

Gurriel’s gross insensitivity aside, we learned so much about what was wonderful about these Astros. Over the course of the series, we learned that Bregman learned to speak Spanish to accommodate his Puerto Rican, Venezuelan, and Cuban infield-mates. We learned that Altuve and Verlander loved each other. No, not in that “I love you, man,” sense: They publicly professed their literal love for each other. (As did Carlos Correa for his fiancée—it kind of says it all about this incredible Series that an on-field proposal from MLB’s most exciting young superstar in the aftermath of game seven is all but lost in the shuffle of wonderment.)

Heroes abounded, up and down the roster. Charlie Morton’s clutch game seven on the mound. Marwin Gonzalez taking Kensley Jansen deep in the ninth inning of game two. Nails performances out of the pen from Brad Peacock and Chris Devenski. Gurriel’s homer off Kershaw in game five, opening the floodgates for the Houston offense. Derek Fisher’s mad dash home to win that same game in the bottom of the tenth. And yes, Cameron Maybin stealing a base thereby bringing free Taco Bell Tacos Locos to Houston for four hours the following day.

It’s easy to rattle off the highlights in retrospect, but there were moments—familiar to Astros fans—where it looked like it would all fall apart. In the dark days of the New York series, with the Astros facing elimination, forty-plus-year Astros fan Clint Heider spoke for many of us.

“And so the great unraveling of the Astros’ season finally begins,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “All the same, a great run by a great team. In a better world, we’d go to the World Series but we all know what world we live in…I’ve been in this town half a century, and if there’s one thing I believe in, it’s that our sports teams are eternally cursed. It’s really not even worth arguing about.”

Heider waxed ever more philosophical. “If you accept your suffering, you can turn it into something else. Although usually that something is just more suffering.”

He continued: “I think Houston is some kind of great cosmic joke being played on all its inhabitants. I don’t believe in God, but I could be convinced that God might exist as a slightly malevolent, if humorous, force.”

Maybe that’s so, but this time God laughed at the Yankees and Dodgers. For once.

An Astros fan since the age of ten, I too succumbed to doom-laden thinking at points during the series, but Heider and I were happy to eat the feasts of crow we were served when the Astros came back to Houston and slew the Yankees. Neither of us succumbed to dark fan forecasts during the World Series. It’s hard to find anyone, even in this most pessimistic of sports cities, who did in the battle against Los Angeles. By that time, these Astros had made believers of us all. When the Dodgers surged out to that 4-0 lead with Kershaw on the mound in Game 6, past Astros teams would have folded, and their fans along with them. Not this time—you just knew that they would find a way to dig out of this hole, even with the greatest pitcher of this generation facing them on the mound.

And that sense of unity, the recognition that finally, after years of heartbreak, we could pull this off, created a sense of melancholy during the Series. So many of us found ourselves remembering popular Astros players who had passed away: people like Ken Caminiti, Jose Lima, Darryl Kile, and Don Wilson. We even more keenly missed friends and family members. For me, it was my grandfather, Moe Taylor, who never got to see them win a single World Series game, and my friend, former Houston Post writer and Houston Press editor Jim Simmon. His very last Facebook status update lamented a 4-3 Astros defeat, and then he marked himself safe in the aftermath of Harvey. Which, cruelly, proved to be premature. A dementia sufferer, Simmon went missing in the chaos of the storm’s aftermath and was found dead in a field miles from home weeks later. He was wearing an Astros cap in his missing person poster.

Many Astros fans had their own Jim Simmon: an angel in the outfield they were thinking about, people we wished so ardently could have been around for this long-deferred turn in the sunshine, generations of loved ones who all went to their graves thinking next year might finally be The Year, their patience and hopes forever unrewarded. Fitting, in that sense, that the Astros clinched it during Día de los Muertos.

Finally, at long last, this was The Year, and we found ourselves both thinking of those who’d left and turning to those who were still with us. I called my 91-year-old grandmother at her nursing home, just as I promised I would if the Astros won. “Well wasn’t that just wonderful, and aren’t they just such beautiful people?” she said. Yes, yes they were. We talked about how we wished Moe, her husband and my grandfather was here. We could still feel the warmth of his smile. And I called my dad, who taught me the game, and texted my son, who I taught the game to, at his Army base in Georgia.

But even in this time of jubilation for Astros fans, Houston sports had another curveball for us. Not even twelve hours after the final out of our first World Series championship was recorded, news broke that DeShaun Watson, the most exciting and skilled quarterback in Houston Texans history, had torn his anterior cruciate ligament in a practice non-contact drill and would be out for the season.

Why does football have to always intrude? Why can’t Houstonians ever be granted even a few short hours of unbridled joy? Why must the sports gods always torture us so? Paraphrasing Heider, the Houston sports curmudgeon, those of us worried that an Astros World Series win would put an end to Houston’s status as a mecca for sports misery needn’t fret, so long as the Texans were around.

But come on, Houston. We’ve got a parade to go to. And when did you say pitchers and catchers report?