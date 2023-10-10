The first weekend of this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival was like living a dream. Walking through Zilker Park free from the threat of heatstroke, the sun emanating a gentle warmth instead of looming overhead like an omnipresent hell ball, you start to remember that music festivals are fun. Nothing but respect for the festgoers who weather triple-digit-temperature days each year in pursuit of a good time, but what a little treat for us all this weekend proved to be.

In terms of fashion, however, trends stuck closer to the status quo. Playful Western touches dominated the field, with a sprinkling of neon or bedazzled cowboy hats bobbing through the crowd, and (quite literally) hundreds of variations of fringe. With country queens Tanya Tucker and Shania Twain both performing, fans came ready to yee-haw—and by that I mean a lot of them were wearing T-shirts that read “Let’s go girls.”

Maybe it was the cooler weather, or maybe the Cigarettes After Sex fans know what’s expected of them, but head-to-toe black outfits also joined the party. Naturally, some crossed over into goth-Western territory, as cowboys have been known to do, with black boots, black hats, and black fringed details.

There was a noticeable uptick this year in the number of pairs of leather pants we spotted. (Again, a ten-degree temperature drop can truly change lives.) But it still seems we can’t quite quit crochet, with dresses, bikini tops and two-piece crochet sets proving a stubborn presence. We still seem to be riding out the Barbie movie hangover—or so the plethora of unapologetically pink outfits would have you believe. A real sucker for a pair of pants that is also a shirt, I was pleased to spot plenty of overalls, worn with or without a shirt underneath and often alongside a matching friend.

We also spotted a single pair of MSCHF’s “Big Red Boot” (of which our photographer politely asked, “What are those?”). Maybe not the best festival option, the wearer, who had jury-rigged a bandanas-as-socks situation to prevent chafing, told us. As we all come to learn in our festival-fashion journeys eventually: You win some outfits, you lose some. That’s what you get for passing on the cowboy Crocs.

When we asked Alex Smailes and his group of friends who they were most excited to see, he paused, looked down at his cropped T-shirt and said, “I mean, come on!”

The rowdy group was excited to sing along to all their favorite Shania Twain hits later that night, and paid homage to the country star with their matching cropped “Let’s go gays” shirts and denim cutoffs.
Photograph by Darice Chavira
“The hair alone took me an hour,” Chloe Willcox told us when we stumbled upon her floor-length, pink crocheted dress in the crowd. Although Willcox’s main piece set the tone for her outfit, the look was really made by small details, including her intricate hairstyle featuring charms that spelled out “cowgirl.” Willcox also opted for playful cactus-shaped earrings and matching neon-green eyeliner.
Photograph by Darice Chavira
All hail black fringe. Chelsea Lake and friends opted for coordinated all-black outfits to kick off their Saturday at ACL Fest. Head-to-toe black looks have always been a festival staple, but seemed even more popular this year in response to last year’s neon, seventies-inspired domination.
Photograph by Darice Chavira
Sisters Tayler and Hailey Hunter appeared like a vision under the ACL flags. Both flaunted distinct ways to rock a red cowboy boot while letting their different styles shine through.

A long denim skirt, similar to the one Tayler wore, was a popular choice amongst festgoers.
Photograph by Kayla Miracle
You can never go wrong opting for a pair of cowboy boots to traipse through the often dusty, sometimes muddy fields of Zilker Park.
Photograph by Darice Chavira
Phillip LeClair and Katie Schneider needed no direction when we asked them to pose for a picture during Thirty Seconds to Mars’ set. With Jared Leto absolutely screaming in the background, the friends posed and told us they thought an all-black outfit looked clean and stood out in the crowds of color.
Photograph by Kayla Miracle
Israel (who asked for his friends’ advice on whether to say “Israel” or “Doom” when we asked his name) opted to wear a word of advice to ACL Saturday.
Photograph by Kayla Miracle
“I wanted my outfit to give rock star vibes, while still staying true to my girly self,” Elena Marez told TM. “The Texas heat finally let up so I was able to bust out my red leather pants. I paired them with the white crotchet top to soften the look.”

She was most excited to see Odesza and the Foo Fighters, and this is her eighth year attending ACL.
Photograph by Kayla Miracle
“Sorry, we’re trying to get it together,” Abraham Wilson told us when we stopped him and his friends for a photo. Clearly having a good time, Wilson’s friends all donned overalls, baseball hats, and neckerchiefs.
Photograph by Kayla Miracle
When we asked friends Dalia Ramirez, Maya Sarafin, and Gabrielle Deitch what they would label the style of their outfits, Ramirez giggled and said, “We’re from New York so . . . ” before landing on “lingerie cowgirl.”

Their silky coquette looks featured lace and bow detailing with flowing silhouettes. Sarafin’s dress was a vintage Christian Dior find.
Photograph by Kayla Miracle