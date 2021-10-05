This year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival rang in the specifically Texan season of False Fall. Fashionable attendees tried (emphasis on tried) beating the heat with cowboy hats, fringe-lined vests, skirts, and jean shorts. The brave, or the ones who don’t let the weather choose their outfits (bless their hearts), insisted on boots and jeans. Y’all looked . . . hot?

Western wear remained a popular trend this year. Bob’s Dance Shop pays homage to Texas in fringe and cowboy hats. Photograph by Kayla Miracle Abbie Amsler shows off her pink fringe atop Brayden Calhoun’s shoulders. Photograph by Kayla Miracle Haley Collins, Nyah Goodie, and Madison Baham, of Houston, sporting matching cowboy hats. Photograph by Kayla Miracle Alejandro Bazan, a student at UT, in pink Western wear. Photograph by Kayla Miracle An attendee sports cowboy boots and a cow-print dress. Photograph by Cat Cardenas April Tran and Jonathan Umana, both from Houston. Photograph by Kayla Miracle Fans of electronic musician Marc Rebillet wear robes to match the Dallas-born artist’s typical performance outfit. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Courtney Singer-Coseglia and Katherine Valentine, both from Dallas, made their own hats. Photograph by Kayla Miracle Katie Welch, Lucy Hale, and Allesha Coleman strike a pose. Photograph by Kayla Miracle Tré Sanchez and his son sport matching cowboy hats as they wait for Charley Crockett to take the stage. Photograph by Cat Cardenas ACL attendees try to beat the heat with sundresses, wide-brim hats, and denim cutoffs. Photograph by Cat Cardenas