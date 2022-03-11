No musician has sung, played, and written more different kinds of American music than Willie Nelson. And no musician was more important to Willie than his older sister Bobbie, who died March 10. She was 91. The two played together for an astonishing eighty-plus years, from the time they were children in tiny Abbott, Texas, to their last show at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on October 9. Through all those performances—in their humble living room growing up; at Austin’s scrappy, surreal Armadillo World Headquarters in the seventies; at the later, near-nightly triumphs in storied halls like London’s Royal Albert—Bobbie grounded Willie. She gave him security and direction. Sometimes she led him; other times he led her. They shared something sacred that everyone else could only admire. “When we get into music,” she once said, “something happens. There’s magic between me and Willie.”

But while fans have long appreciated the wonders the two created onstage and in studios, few outside Willie World know how pivotal Bobbie was to his life and career. At shows, she was the quiet one, sitting demurely at the piano bench, focused on the keys, and interacting little with the crowd, her long, dark hair spilling out from a wide-brimmed black hat across her embroidered shirt. Each night Willie would draw attention her way, moving to the piano and watching intently while she played her showpiece, the instrumental “Down Yonder.” Casual fans likely thought he was being polite; Bobbie never made a big show out of what she was doing. But Willie would tell you she was the most important person onstage. The myth of Willie Nelson—the Austin renaissance after years of frustration in Nashville, the ensuing five decades of continued creative rebirth and international stardom—is a true story and one of the world’s favorites. But none of it would have happened without Sister Bobbie.

They were born just north of Waco in the farming community of Abbott, Bobbie on New Year’s Day, 1931, and Willie two years later, on April 29, 1933. Their early life was impossibly hard. It was the height of the Depression, and the packed dirt around Abbott was as unforgiving as any in the Dust Bowl. Their mother left six months after Willie was born and their father soon after. Fortunately, their paternal grandparents took over raising them. Willie has always said their granddad, a musically inclined blacksmith, was the most important influence in his early life, and at Christmas when Willie was six, he gave the boy his first guitar, a mail-order Stella from Sears. But just a few months later, Daddy Nelson—as Bobbie and Willie called him—died of pneumonia. The family struggled to get by on their grandmother’s earnings as a music teacher, and the young siblings went to work picking cotton. Their life was precarious, and the story could easily have ended there.

But what Bobbie and Willie did have was each other. And music. Their grandmother had taught Bobbie to play pump organ at age five, then piano, and soon she was performing in the Abbott Methodist Church. “Willie and I were practically born in that church,” she told Texas Monthly in 2008. Willie learned to sing sitting next to Bobbie on the piano bench as she played hymns like “Amazing Grace” and “Uncloudy Day.” He wanted to play too, and soon he was bringing his Stella into the living room, trying to follow along. Their grandmother taught them chords and songs, and their musical education took root. But an unconscious lesson ran deeper: when they played music together, the harsh, wider world went away. Then, and only then, they felt safe.

Bobbie began forging the playing style that would become so familiar. She studied classical composers, particularly the intricate movement of Bach’s fugues and etudes. She and Willie spent hours listening to Tin Pan Alley hits on the family’s Philco radio, teaching themselves the jazzy changes of Gershwin and Carmichael. But the biggest influence was the gospel songs, and that’s where Bobbie had the most impact, albeit subtly, on the music she and her brother would make as adults. There was always a hint of the small-town chapel in Bobbie’s playing, a quiet and a comfort. It may have been the primary reason that Willie’s later songs, no matter how complex and out-there they got, always sounded familiar, with a plain implication of spirituality.

Before either had reached age ten, Bobbie and Willie were playing at church services, picnics, gospel conventions, and school. “We were the sole entertainers in our town,” Bobbie said. In their early teens, Willie started playing guitar in a local polka group, then joined Bobbie in a band led by Bud Fletcher—who married Bobbie when she was sixteen. For five years, they toured the area as Bud Fletcher and His Texans, playing hits by Bob Wills, Hank Williams, and Lefty Frizzell. During that time, Bobbie and Bud had three sons, Randy, Michael, and Freddy.

The marriage fell apart, and after Bud’s parents took custody of her boys and moved them to Fort Worth in 1954, Bobbie followed. It was another difficult period, and in the joint memoir she and Willie published in 2020, Me and Sister Bobbie, she wrote that hearing Willie on the radio—he was deejaying at a local country station, KCNC—was one of her few sources of solace as she struggled to get her kids back. Eventually she prevailed and took them to Austin, where she found work playing piano bars and supper clubs.

But she and her boys also spent stretches of the sixties in Nashville, where, on the strength of songs like “Crazy,” and “Hello Walls,” Willie had become one of country music’s most successful songwriters. But as the world well knows, Music Row was an ill fit for Willie, and the stardom he sought as a performer never came. To cope with the frustration, he moved to a pig farm in nearby Ridgetop, housing his road band and friends on the property. Soon, Bobbie and her boys were living there too. Once again, life wasn’t easy, but with Bobbie around, Willie had peace.

Then, the night before Christmas 1970, Willie’s house burned down—it was Bobbie’s son Randy who called him at a party and alerted him. No one was hurt, but the house was destroyed. Bobbie moved back to Austin with her boys, and Willie spent 1971 shuttling between a Bandera dude ranch and Nashville, where his house was being rebuilt. Through those months he read a lot of philosophy and did a lot of soul-searching. He realized he was done with Nashville and needed to move back to Texas.

And here’s where the myth of Willie misses a big point. In the spring of 1972, he relocated to Austin, where a nascent music scene was growing around young hippie kids turning on to old country music. The conventional wisdom has always been that Austin was the catalyst for letting Willie be Willie, and he no doubt saw potential in the crowds at the Armadillo. But that thought leaves out the real reason he moved there: Austin’s where Bobbie lived.

With Bobbie, back in Texas, Willie was finally, truly at home. Not long after the move, he pointed out to his sister that they hadn’t played together publicly since 1951. “Don’t you think twenty-one years is long enough?” She answered, “I do,” and that was that.

Soon he signed with Atlantic Records, and in February 1973, he went to New York for the recording sessions that would produce his first Atlantic release, Shotgun Willie. The track listing was not unlike his recent Nashville efforts, a heady mix of his own songs, country classics, and left-field covers—in this instance, two songs written by Leon Russell. But there was a loose, funky groove to the record that sounded like no country album before it. History would come to regard Shotgun Willie as the moment Willie’s music pivoted, and credit usually goes to the fact that he was finally out of Nashville and recording with his own band. Again, though, the real key is missed. Shotgun Willie was his first release recorded with Bobbie. Her playing is immaculate and was regarded at the time as an integral element of his new sound.

But she also played a huge part in giving him the confidence to take chances; when he’d arrived in New York, he was suffering from a rare case of writer’s block. He had no new songs. So Willie, Bobbie, and the band spent the first couple studio days recording old gospel tunes. That album, The Troublemaker, would not be released until 1976. Its lone single, “Uncloudy Day,” which Bobbie and Willie had learned from their grandmother, would become a top-five country hit.

It was the start of the most fruitful sibling relationship in music history. Willie and Family, as he renamed his band now that Bobbie was in it, hit the road and the studio. He loved having his big sister onstage, but just as importantly, he loved having her on the bus, where they’d pass the hours talking about books they were reading and songs they wanted to play. Willie would go through dark phases, but Bobbie never did. She was always cheerful, sweet, and open, the presence that kept him going.

With a new label, Columbia, and the release of 1975’s Red Headed Stranger—recorded in two days in a small studio in Garland, Texas, with just Bobbie and the band—Willie was finally a star. But his profile took a quantum leap forward in 1978 with Stardust, a collection of American Songbook standards. At the time, non-crooners covering Tin Pan Alley composers was not the trend that artists like Linda Ronstadt and Rod Stewart later made it, least of all if the singer happened to be country. Columbia execs were outwardly hostile. They wanted more of the outlaw sound that Willie was riding. But Willie believed in himself and those songs.

Credit for the idea to make Stardust gets spread around. Some stories attribute it to Willie alone. Some cite a jam session in Willie’s Malibu condo with a new neighbor, Memphis soul legend Booker T. Jones, who went on to produce the album. But again, look to Bobbie. In their memoir, Willie wrote that one night the two were up late on the bus, talking about old pop songs. Bobbie, of course, remembered the standards from when they were kids and had played many of them in her supper club act. She said “Stardust” was her favorite. Willie asked her about other songs that might work for an oldies album, and she mentioned “All of Me,” “Blue Skies, and “Moonlight in Vermont.” It all made sense to Willie. Stardust would be the biggest album of his career, selling over five million copies and staying on the Billboard country albums chart a remarkable ten years.

With Bobbie reliably beside him, Willie went on to a level of success no country artist had ever reached. He appeared in Hollywood star vehicles created just for him, like 1980’s Honeysuckle Rose, and scored international pop hits like his 1985 duet with Julio Iglesias, “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before.” But a lot of tragedy worked its way into the mix for both of them. In the mid-eighties, the IRS came after Willie for a claimed $32 million owed in back taxes, culminating in the 1990 seizure of his studio and a highly public, two-and-a-half-year battle with the feds. Much worse, in the summer of 1989, Bobbie’s middle son, Michael, died of AIDS. Six months later, on New Year’s Day, 1990—the day of Bobbie’s fifty-ninth birthday—her eldest son, Randy, died in a car accident. Then, on Christmas Day 1991, at the height of the IRS mess, Willie’s son Billy died suddenly. The next year would be the first in which Willie didn’t release any new music since 1957.

That December, with Columbia execs considering shifting Willie to the “legacy artists” category—essentially putting him out to pasture—he and Bobbie went into the studio with producer Don Was to record what would become 1993’s Across the Borderline. Released just as the IRS fight finally settled, the album featured strong new Willie compositions amid duets with fans like Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt. Critically lauded, the album launched a third act for Willie that he’s been starring in ever since.

But the better look into Bobbie’s and Willie’s lives in those years was recorded later in 1993. Once Willie got his studio back from the IRS, the two went to work. With Bobbie’s surviving son Freddy producing, they recorded nine gospel songs, eight from their childhood and one, “Kneel at the Feet of Jesus,” that Willie had written himself. It wasn’t their first such collection of songs of faith, nor their last; in 1980 they’d recorded a similar effort, Family Bible. In 1996 Willie released a meditative, all-acoustic album of original songs, Spirit. And just last year, he, Bobbie, and four of his kids released The Willie Nelson Family.

But 1993’s gospel album, How Great Thou Art, was different. It wasn’t released until 1996, on a small label out of Denver, receiving little notice and selling in small numbers. But making money off How Great Thou Art was never the point. The record was nominally dedicated to Bobbie’s son Michael, but she and Willie were working through three unimaginably heavy losses. They turned to those songs for strength and peace. When you put it on now, you can hear them find it.

One Friday night last July, during the pre–delta variant lull in the pandemic, Willie, Bobbie, and the band played a show at his Old West town, Luck. They set up on the outdoor stage, with tables spaced six feet apart for the relatively sparse crowd. The band was different from the usual Family. Ever since the seventies, Willie has been surrounded by a large group of musicians, which in recent years has included sons Lukas and Micah, augmented on occasion by daughters Paula and Amy. It’s a large, noisy carnival of chaos, and Willie takes pleasure in being the ringleader.

Not this night. Willie took the stage backed by only four players: his longtime rhythm section, Billy English and Kevin Smith, harmonica player Mickey Raphael, and, to his right, Bobbie. Her presence mattered even more than usual. It had been over a year since Willie had toured. And without Lukas on hand, there was no second guitarist to share the picker’s load, to play the solos, to take the spotlight for a couple numbers and rest the old man.

Bobbie stepped up. She dropped long piano runs in songs that haven’t historically had them. She played solo tunes like “Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie” that even hard-core Willie fans had never heard from the stage. Her playing was playful and elegant, always hanging around the melody, hugging it, keeping it familiar. Willie, of course, was the opposite, going to places unknown. But he couldn’t have done that without her, without the loping blues chords she played on “Rainy Day Blues” that provided a tether for his supersonic guitar lines, without her open jazz chords that gave his vocals room to wander. He played “Still Is Still Moving to Me” the way he always has, ninety miles an hour, his voice racing ahead of the melody, his guitar kranging riffs he seemed to make up on the spot. But he always came back to where Bobbie was. And she was always there.

Willie’s daughter Paula was at the show that night. “It had been such a long time that they weren’t playing,” Paula said last fall, in a conversation for Texas Monthly’s podcast One by Willie. “And that was so hard on both of them. They’re used to seeing each other almost every day.

“So, it was a beautiful thing to see Aunt Bobbie, almost ninety-one, up there playing in these high, high heels, quick as a whip and not missing a beat. I asked my dad about it later, and about the way she played ‘Down Yonder’ that night. And he said, ‘Paula, she’s leading the band all over again.’ ”