For the first time in its 56-year history, the CMT Music Awards is bucking tradition. Historically broadcast from downtown Nashville, the award show set up shop in the “Live Music Capital of the World,” at Austin’s Moody Center this year. Two-time hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown got their bearings a few days early, filming an award show countdown with the University of Texas at Austin’s Longhorn Band, and hitting up some of the city’s famous landmarks. 

“Heart Like a Truck” singer Lainey Wilson leads the night with four nominations, while East Texas native Cody Johnson isn’t far behind with three, including one for the biggest award of the night: Video of the Year. Other Texas nominees include Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris (both up for Female Video of the Year), as well as Black Pumas, Charley Crockett, Mickey Guyton, Lukas Nelson, and newcomer Drake Milligan. 

The night’s performances will also feature a few nods to the Lone Star State. Johnson will join fellow Texans LeAnn Rimes and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in a star-studded tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, while Austin’s Gary Clark Jr. is set to perform a moving tribute to the legendary Stevie Ray Vaughan. Austin musician Jackie Venson will be joining Alanis Morrisette on guitar as the singer makes her CMT Awards debut with a performance of “You Oughta Know.” 

Here’s a look at the night’s stars as they geared up for country music’s only fan-voted award show. 

Kane and Katelyn Brown
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Wynona Judd
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Gary Clark Jr.
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Kennedy Davenport
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Megan Moroney
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Steve Howey
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Tiera Kennedy
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Jon and Summer Pardi
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Danielle Bradbery
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Carly Pearce
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Darius Rucker
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Madison Bailey
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Travis Kelce
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Midland
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Ashley McBryde
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Charles Esten
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Chapel Hart
Photograph by Catherine Powell
The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson
Photograph by Catherine Powell
Shania Twain
Photograph by Catherine Powell