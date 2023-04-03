For the first time in its 56-year history, the CMT Music Awards is bucking tradition. Historically broadcast from downtown Nashville, the award show set up shop in the “Live Music Capital of the World,” at Austin’s Moody Center this year. Two-time hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown got their bearings a few days early, filming an award show countdown with the University of Texas at Austin’s Longhorn Band, and hitting up some of the city’s famous landmarks.

“Heart Like a Truck” singer Lainey Wilson leads the night with four nominations, while East Texas native Cody Johnson isn’t far behind with three, including one for the biggest award of the night: Video of the Year. Other Texas nominees include Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris (both up for Female Video of the Year), as well as Black Pumas, Charley Crockett, Mickey Guyton, Lukas Nelson, and newcomer Drake Milligan.

The night’s performances will also feature a few nods to the Lone Star State. Johnson will join fellow Texans LeAnn Rimes and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in a star-studded tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, while Austin’s Gary Clark Jr. is set to perform a moving tribute to the legendary Stevie Ray Vaughan. Austin musician Jackie Venson will be joining Alanis Morrisette on guitar as the singer makes her CMT Awards debut with a performance of “You Oughta Know.”

Here’s a look at the night’s stars as they geared up for country music’s only fan-voted award show.