Filmmakers have long been drawn to “the Texan” as a character type. Our series Playing Texan revisits some of the most notable of these portrayals, from the legendary to the ludicrous, to determine what they say about how the world sees Texas—and how we see ourselves.

The state motto of Texas is “Friendship,” so never let it be said that Texans don’t appreciate irony. It was derived from “tejas,” which is how Spanish settlers pronounced the Caddo Indian word for “friend”—right before the early Texans wiped most of them out. Our credo is thus a mordant joke that’s rivaled by those “Drive Friendly – the Texas Way” signs along the highway. Maybe you’ve noticed one after being forced onto the shoulder by a speeding F-150 that refused to let you merge.

There have been other unofficial mottos proposed over the years, each circling closer to a more honest depiction of the Texas ethos: “Remember the Alamo” (resilient, grudgeful). “Don’t Mess With Texas” (proud, slightly combative). “F— You, I’m From Texas” (proud, openly hostile). Yet few capture the mélange of bootstrap individualism, latent distrust, and sunny obstinacy that so defines Texas character like the maxim submitted by Joel and Ethan Coen in their 1984 debut, Blood Simple: “Down here, you’re on your own.”

This line, delivered in the film’s opening crawl by the late, great M. Emmet Walsh (who died March 19), sets a caustic mood for the Coens’ delightfully nasty noir, which the directing duo shot around Austin and nearby Hutto. “The world is full of complainers,” Walsh drawls over a shot of a lifeless landscape dotted by lonesome oil rigs. “But the fact is, nothing comes with a guarantee.” Something can always go wrong, he explains, and when it does, you can be sure that there’s no one coming to help you. “In Russia, they got it mapped out so that everyone pulls for everyone else,” Walsh concludes, setting up the kicker: “But what I know about is Texas. And down here, you’re on your own.”

It’s a cynical read on our fair state—and admittedly, it’s no less reductive than “Friendship.” (Although “Down here, you’re on your own” would make a better bumper sticker.) And who are these guys to tell us what they know about Texas, anyway? Walsh was born in New York and raised in Vermont—“a Yankee,” as he confesses in Blood Simple’s Criterion edition. The Coen brothers were a couple of soft-spoken intellectuals from Minnesota, and although Joel followed his then-wife to the University of Texas in 1979, his stint in Austin lasted no more than a year. As our readers like to remind me, Austin isn’t even the “real Texas.”

But the Coens weren’t trying to capture an authentic Texas. “We were after the Gothic, mythic, overblown, overheated Texas,” Joel told the New York Times after Blood Simple’s release. The brothers saw Texas as an exotic otherworld, a larger-than-life idea of a land defined by its wide-open spaces and scrappy, self-reliant people. It seemed like a fertile place to make a modern film noir, a genre that has always dealt in a far more aggrandized, expressionistic version of reality.

Nevertheless, their hyperstylized yarn hit upon an elemental truth about Texas that no amount of glad-handing slogans about friendship can hide: when viewed through the right, murky lens, all that unfettered freedom looks an awful lot like a purgatory, roamed by rugged individualists whose hardiness can turn plain hard—maybe even homicidal.

Walsh plays one such Texan in Blood Simple, an opportunistic sleaze named Loren Visser. He’s a private investigator who’s hired by the equally dodgy dive-bar owner Julian Marty (Dan Hedaya), who asks him to trail, then kill his wife, Abby (Frances McDormand), and her lover, Ray (John Getz). Wearing a ten-gallon straw cattleman over a nicotine-yellow leisure suit, Visser perverts another Texas myth—that of the white hat cowboy from so many Texas movies past, now turned bloated and grotesque. He doesn’t even wear proper boots, slouching around instead in a pair of gaudy, apron-toe loafers.

We don’t know exactly where Visser comes from, or how he ended up becoming such a merciless bottom-feeder on human misery. But Visser’s trusty Zippo lighter, engraved with “Elks Man of the Year,” suggests he must have commanded respect from somebody, somewhere. In a better world, Visser might have even put his skills to a more honorable use. We get glimpses of his abandoned soul when Visser tries to talk Marty out of murder at first, his eyes sagging with an existential weariness while he chides the jilted husband for letting his jealousy render him “simple.” In that moment, Visser is the closest thing this story has to a moral conscience. But soon, and inevitably, he is persuaded by the lure of money, surrendering whatever is left of his principles to a bone-deep awareness of his place.

“In Russia, they make only fifty cents a day,” Visser mutters, before agreeing to take on the only kind of job that a land this coldly indifferent will allow him.

Like Blood Simple’s slanted vision of Texas, Visser is an exaggeration. He’s a golem forged out of rage and polyester. (The story is a tale of hubris and vengeance that could have come from the Talmud; it’s little wonder the film was largely financed by well-to-do Jewish families from the Coens’ hometown.) By the movie’s end, when Visser is stalking Abby around her apartment and punching holes in the drywall, he’s become a villain on par with slashers like Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers. There are even a few hints that Visser might be something supernatural—or, at least, not altogether human. Twice we see flies scuttling across the ever-present slick of sweat on his forehead, which Visser doesn’t seem to notice. When Marty threatens to kill Visser himself, the creep laughs: “Gimme a call whenever you wanna cut off my head,” he says. “I can always crawl around without it.”

Visser is a monster, and the Texas he prowls is a cut-rate hell of smoky roadhouses and incinerators burning eternally in vacant fields. But we also recognize him as the kind of man who appears in so many tales set in Texas in which the grand myths the Coens were chasing come crashing down: Lawmen whose badges are the only thing separating them from the bandits they track. Eager wildcatters who are transfigured into venal sociopaths by their first oil boom. Noble horsemen who have been abraded into callous Hud Bannons. Hardworking ranchers turned chainsaw-wielding cannibals.

Fictional Texas is awash in characters who have been corrupted by their circumstances, all doing whatever it takes to adapt to a future that seems determined to pass them by. And although we like to think of Texas as a bastion of opportunity and down-home neighborliness, there’s clearly something about its dark inverse that rings hollowly true.

Blood Simple didn’t invent the concept of “Texas noir,” even if it helped define it. The Fort Worth–bred author Jim Thompson was crafting cold-blooded pulp fiction tales set in small Texas towns in the 1950s, drawing on the disillusionment and paranoia that sank into the American psyche after World War II. Whereas most film noir stories of the era took place inside the urban jungles of Los Angeles and New York, “country noir” writers like Thompson dragged the genre into the backwoods, where it found plenty of barren space to run wild. Some of Thompson’s novels, like 1952’s The Killer Inside Me, got their own movie adaptations, which screened alongside contemporary thrillers like 1956’s The Houston Story, about a shady oilman in league with the mob, and 1958’s despairing western Terror in a Texas Town.

Real-life Texas turned decidedly noirish in the wake of John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas, which seemed to expose an underbelly prowled by crooked cops, low-rent mafiosos, and the sinister rich. By the early eighties, Texas had an aura of lawlessness and danger, burnished by the gruesome slaying of three teenagers at Lake Waco, the arrest of serial killer Henry Lee Lucas, and the string of bodies found across the so-called Texas Killing Fields. The Coens proclaimed themselves “big fans of Texas murders,” and they drew inspiration for Blood Simple partly from two crimes of passion that had made national headlines: the trials of Fort Worth oilman Cullen Davis, who was accused of both murdering his stepdaughter and hiring a hit man to kill his wife, and the alleged poisoning of Houston oil heiress Joan Robinson Hill.

These sensational stories, especially—popularized, respectively, in Thomas Thompson’s Blood and Money and Blood Will Tell, by Texas Monthly writer Gary Cartwright—helped make Texas synonymous with greed and gleefully wicked amorality. It’s notable, too, that Blood Simple arrived in 1984, when TV’s top show was Dallas, whose family of protagonists considered attempted murder a love language. As we’ve discussed many times before in this column, the Texas we see on the screen is often a stand-in for America; Texas is where our American capitalist id has always been distilled to its most primal, dog-eat-dog essence. And while the Coens have always downplayed the notion that their movies are political, it’s hard to overlook Visser’s fixation on contrasting Texas with Russia, where the people may look out for one another, but the pay is crap.

Like the Dashiell Hammett detective novels and classic film noir movies it borrows from, Blood Simple synthesized those perceptions. But it also condensed them into a unifying theory of the state that—along with informing all the Texas noir that followed in its wake, like the novels by Houston’s Attica Locke or films such as Lone Star, Joe, Hell or High Water, and the Coens’ own No Country for Old Men—felt like the essence of Texas, honed to a rusty razor’s edge.

Today’s Texas may be less wild, more densely urban, too civilized for a guy like Visser to scuttle in the shadows for long. Still, “Down here, you’re on your own” resonates with anyone who’s ever felt abandoned by the state—if you’re, say, a woman who needs reproductive care or an average citizen relying on the power grid. And the slight swagger that Walsh gives the line also speaks to a certain hard-bitten pride in our isolation that we’ve yet to shake.

Or maybe, like Visser, we just find it morbidly amusing. Everyone else in Blood Simple treats the story’s grim goings-on with deadly seriousness—“It’s not a joke,” the unsmiling Marty insists, while Abby avers that she hasn’t “done anything funny”—and it gets them nowhere. But Visser greets everything that happens, even his own murder, with a sharp, wheezing laugh, forever in on the great cosmic gag. “I never thought of him as a bad person,” Walsh would later say of the character. “I thought of him as a funny kind of guy.”

“We have them in Vermont, too,” Walsh once hastened to add, and maybe that’s the case. Vermont, whose own state motto is the contradictory “Freedom and Unity,” appears to have a solid grasp on irony too. But guys like Visser truly thrive down here in Texas, where we are often all alone in this, together.