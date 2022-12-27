John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes is a honky-tonker’s honky-tonk, a veritable institution of Texas music. The dance hall’s walls are covered with photographs of the legends that have graced its stage: Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, Bob Wills, Patsy Cline, B.B. King, Ernest Tubb, Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Ray Price, Waylon Jennings, and, of course, Willie Nelson, who cut his teeth as a regular performer at Floore’s (the place keeps a sign up that reads “Willie Nelson Every Sat. Nite,” and the red-headed stranger still plays there on occasion) and immortalized it in his 1973 hit “Shotgun Willie.” This year, Floore’s celebrated eighty years of serving food (“World’s Best Homemade Tamales”), drinks (“If you’re going to drive your old man to drinking, drive him here”), and live music. Here’s to eighty more!