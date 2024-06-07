Good Looks frontman Tyler Jordan stood beneath exposed pipes on a creaking plywood stage in a basement of student housing co-op on the University of Texas campus in Austin. Across a room decorated with decades of graffiti an undergrad sold Lone Star, Modelo Especial, hard seltzer, and earplugs from behind a worn wooden bar. “I thought we were past playing co-ops,” Jordan told the small crowd, before realizing how that might sound. “But we’re really happy to be here!” His band then ripped into the jangling guitar intro of a new single from their then unreleased sophomore album.

That Sunday evening in March, Good Looks played a tight set of mostly new songs from Lived Here for a While, the album that’s out Friday, but sprinkled in tracks from their well-received first record, including the lead single, “Almost Automatic,” a tune that captures both the melancholy of a West Texas sunset and that feeling when you know a relationship is ending. The show, performed the night before SXSW, was supposed to be a warm-up for a string of performances, including three at the music festival. The timing was perfect—with a record arriving in June, the gigs were an opportunity to show off new material. But the week didn’t go as planned.

Two days later, a nervous Jordan shifted his weight and adjusted his glasses as he was introduced during a live local news broadcast as the lead singer of a band from Austin that was set to perform the coming week. “Actually, um, we decided that we are going to be dropping out of all our official showcases,” Jordan said, explaining to surprised hosts that the band was “bummed out” by the presence of defense companies at SXSW and planned to join more than 80 other bands in a boycott of the 2024 festival.

Two weeks later at Dan’s Hamburgers on Austin’s East Side, Jordan and guitarist Jake Ames discussed the decision. Pulling out of a festival could slow momentum that most musicians need before a big album drop. But the guys, who’ve been friends for years and are Good Looks’ original members, have experience with career-threatening events that had an even bigger impact on their trajectory.

Jordan, who is 36, is thoughtful and measured. He grew up in a conservative religious family in Lake Jackson, about 55 miles south of Houston. Ames, age 35, speaks more associatively, echoing his frenetic style on guitar. The son of a former radio deejay, he hails from Kerrville, in the Hill Country west of San Antonio. The guys’ aesthetic—retro hats, T-shirts from thrift stores, and thick framed glasses—may seem predictable for Austin-based musicians, but it feels natural rather than affected.

After toiling for years in Austin clubs, Good Looks had gained a following by 2022, they recalled. The energy around the band had felt like momentum. Anticipation for their first album was rising, and it culminated in a sold-out release show. But after, as Ames was leaving the East Austin venue, a car hit him, fracturing his tailbone and his skull. The guitarist spent time in the ICU and suffered memory loss for a few months—his vocabulary was particularly affected. The band was supposed to be hitting the road to go on tour the very next day. Their plans were immediately postponed. “I don’t remember any of it,” Ames said. “I could not form sentences half the time.”

Jordan visited Ames in the hospital nearly every day. They didn’t know if they’d ever play again. “As soon as he left the hospital, he picked up the guitar, and the music stuff felt like it was always there,” Jordan said. “The speech took a little longer.” At first, Ames couldn’t play with any amplification, but his recovery continued to progress, and the band eventually was able to tour. They appeared at festivals and opened for Bright Eyes in May 2023, a little under a year after the accident.

Their record received glowing reviews, and they hit the road for a summer tour. Then, that July, when the band was cruising down the interstate in Arkansas toward Hot Springs, a car struck their van from behind, forcing it into an eighteen-wheeler before spinning out into a ditch. Within five minutes their vehicle was engulfed in flames. The guys lost almost everything in the van, including instruments and merch, to the fire. Somehow no one was seriously injured. “It was unlucky,” Jordan said, “but we were lucky in this weird way.”

Jordan began thinking about how Good Looks could salvage their tour. “We’re in the emergency room and I’m like okay, we’ve got to rent a van,” he continued. “We’ve got to get backup instruments. I’m doing the math and Phil [Dunne, Good Looks’ drummer] is like, ‘I don’t have f—ing shoes.’ ” Jordan performed a few shows on his own before his bandmates could rejoin him on the road, but they finished the tour together.

Good Looks’ van spun into a ditch after an accident while they were on tour last July. No one was injured, but the band lost instruments and merch. Courtesy of Good Looks

Good Looks is used to pushing past setbacks, so pulling out of their SXSW showcases didn’t stop them from playing unofficial shows that week in crowded rooms across Austin, giving fans a chance to hear some of their new record.

From the moment they climb onstage, you can see their easy camaraderie, sprung from years of playing together. There’s an East Texas twang to Jordan’s voice that evokes a little bit of Tom Petty mixed with some Justin Townes Earle. The band aptly describes themselves as reminiscent of the War on Drugs, but with looser and wilder guitar work. Jordan plays a chiming rhythm guitar to Ames’s explosive and unpredictable solos—he’s said to never play a solo the same way twice.

They also proclaim themselves a “socialist band,” and there are a few songs on the new record that are rather on the nose—one about the impossible increase in rent and cost of living, and a criticism of gentrification. These missteps stick out from the rest of the record, which is refreshingly more interior and abstract. No matter where the band’s heart might lie, the political songs tend to be more didactic and less effective.

The title track on their first record, which brought the band both positive and negative attention, illustrates this point. In “Bummer Year,” Jordan contemplates what to make of high school friends he wouldn’t expect to support former President Donald Trump but do. Anyone who’s survived a politically fraught Thanksgiving dinner or unfriended a once like-minded family member should understand the fractured bonds the song describes. “I want to pull my friends into a socialist revolution,” Jordan says of the song. “That’s what the second verse is about.” To go from describing the disconnect between former friends to upending the political status quo in the same rock song is quite a leap. Perhaps that’s why the more introspective songs on Lived Here for a While have more resonance.

At those unofficial shows while SXSW rolled on, the band began their sets with the new single “Can You See Me Tonight?” where Jordan imagines his mother observing him onstage, “trying to win her over,” and “trying to make some strangers love me.” The questions the singer asks in the song, despite the upbeat music, are aching, earnest, and vulnerable and don’t have easy answers. One solution is in the art itself. The transient lifestyle of a performer, spent traveling from town to town to play for people he doesn’t really know, is worthwhile because, Jordan says, he’s “got his song between the darkness and me.”

The band played the same closing song for every set that week, too. In “Vision Boards,” Jordan makes tongue-in-cheek observations about the struggles of a working band in the modern music business. In the end, as the song builds to a crescendo, the guarded cynical observations at the beginning of the song are released. After a few verses contemplating the fractured relationship with his parents (and with his own personal demons), he finishes by repeating, “I am deserving of your love” over and over, apparently pleading with himself, or his parents, or former lost loves, or anyone, that the sentiment is true.

The symmetry of beginning the set with a song about seeking validation and concluding it with one about emphatic self-acceptance is a moving example of Good Looks’ music at its best. “It’s all running through the music, right? It’s attached to wanting love,” Jordan said. That earnestness and vulnerability are refreshing in a musical landscape that mostly emphasizes appearing confident and cool. Perhaps that instinct comes from playing through adversity and cheating death.