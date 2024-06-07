The phrase “Texas tech” either brings to mind the Lubbock university, clunky Cybertrucks, or those cute yet worrying little delivery robots. As of 2022, Texas’s tech scene was the second biggest in the country and accounted for 6.2 percent of the state’s workforce. But the state’s technology industry isn’t new. As longtime residents—and fans of the television show Halt & Catch Fire—know, the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex was dubbed Silicon Prairie in the 1980s, when the region was home to major technology companies such as Texas Instruments and Tandy Corporation, which owned Radio Shack and Computer City. Halt, set in that world, premiered ten years ago at South by Southwest. In a full Texas circle, the show’s creators, producers, and crew gathered to celebrate that anniversary at the ATX TV Festival on the last weekend in May. Though the show depicts now-dated software when viewed through our Ray-Ban Meta-covered eyes, it’s proven relevant even a decade later. You can still come up with the most groundbreaking invention and fail to find success. Then what?

Before the AMC series debuted, cocreators and showrunners Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers knew its story—of a tech company in Silicon Prairie attempting to take on big dog IBM—was little-known. But for the Texan duo (whom the cast and crew nicknamed the Chrises), it was familiar. They wanted to explore people under pressure, and Cantwell thought of his father, who worked as a software salesperson in DFW in the eighties, and who would often bring cutting-edge computers into their Plano home. “I was very involved with that with him, and watch[ed] him go through the high stress of his job,” he tells Texas Monthly.

The resulting four seasons capture the evolution of the tech industry starting in the eighties. At the time, there were so many companies and so much money, all being poured into Texas to compete with the Bay Area. Halt’s main characters were underdogs who believed they could change their world with the then cutting-edge technology of computer hardware, online games, and chat rooms. They were highly ambitious people who believed in the potential of technology and its power to bring people together. They saw themselves as bigger, better, and more creative than the people at the top—a Texan characteristic, one might say, but applied to computer engineering and software coding instead of high school football.

The core of the show is the “cycle of reinvention,” Rogers says. “These people [are] taking on a project, [thinking] on some level going, is this gonna make me whole?” Even though the group—Joe MacMillian (played by Houston-raised Lee Pace) Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis), Gordon Clark (Dallas’s Scoot McNairy), Donna Clark (Kerry Bishé), and John Bosworth (Toby Huss, the best Texan-who-isn’t-from-Texas actor)—sometimes succeeded and often failed, they always gave it their Texas all. Like many of us are taught to do, they were looking to make their marks on the world.

The Silicon Prairie setting—at least for the first two seasons—anchored the show. For Bishé, it established “their status as outsiders breaking in.” She compares the show to the Coen brothers’ film Inside Llewyn Davis, where the main character is a great musician, but it doesn’t matter: he’s not Bob Dylan. For the Halt group, “You just put all of yourself into it [and] everybody’s waiting for them to invent the iPhone, and they don’t,” she says, “At the end of the day, not one of them is Steve Jobs.” They never get that level of acclaim, but they never stop trying.

The show’s Texan-ness is everywhere, if you know where to look. That was something that was very important to Cantwell, who wanted to do justice to his hometown. Season one’s major plotline—in which Joe and Gordon reverse-engineer an IBM computer so that they could figure out how to make their own faster, cheaper, and lighter machine—is based on the true story of Houston company Compaq’s strategy to outwit IBM.

“We got by because of Chris’s roots in Texas,” says executive producer Melissa Bernstein. “We were able to still make it specific, feel real, and feel true to the tech.” Much of the show was filmed in Atlanta, but the crew worked to make Halt’s Georgia scenery feel as Texan as possible. The house that served as Cameron’s home/company headquarters for gaming company Mutiny was selected because it mimicked the architecture style found in the Lakewood neighborhood in Dallas. The production teams re-created the eighties setting to absolute precision; Cantwell recalls how the Dallas businessmen were wearing late seventies-style three-piece suits, because they wouldn’t have the latest fashions. Dr Pepper and Shiner Bock made cameos, though for budget reasons, everyone drank fictional Texas Strong Beers, whose labels featured the state outline. Once, Joe’s fiancée even wrote a feature for Texas Monthly.

The cast and crew of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire reuniting to talk about the show’s ten-year anniversary at the ATX Television Festival on June 1. Maggie Boyd

But the Halt gang wasn’t meant for Texas forever. Their growing ambitions and need for change personally and professionally meant they had to decamp for Silicon Valley. Dallas didn’t have the infrastructure for a mainframe computer capable of handling Mutiny’s services. California did. “The story told us,” Cantwell says. “It suddenly was a story of these characters have outgrown the professional landscape they were in. [It was] time for them to go into the deep end and play in the lake with the big boys and see if they can survive.” It’s a fitting end, given the relationship between our states: a deeply Texan show that ends in California.

From the end of Halt’s storyline, in the nineties, to today, a lot has changed in the tech world. “Our characters got into it to radically change the world, and there was such an innocence and beauty to that,” Cantwell says. “There’s that ambition, but they’re still dealing with technology that has still got recent roots in the hippie movement.”

A show that deals with tech CEOs today (see: The Morning Show, Made for Love) wouldn’t be so rosy. The Halt characters weren’t operating for outright money grabs or with underlying unethical practices. Their lives were tumultuous, but they never, say, upended the lives of local organic farmers. They were just in awe of the pure power behind technology and the good it could do. “There’s a real lack of idealism now in the tech industry that is profoundly about dollars and cents,” Huss says.

Cantwell agrees. “There’s a stranglehold on the industry at the top from people who are driven by power, dollars, and cents [doing] everything from crushing union efforts or making them completely invalid, to just owning absolutely everything there is and leaving everything else destroyed and damaged in their wake and automating people out of existence and all of these kinds of things,” he says.

But despite that awfulness, Cantwell knows there are still Camerons and Gordons out there. “There are still people doing amazing things,” he says, citing robotics built to aid disability communities. “There are people that want to make something and they want to find a way to express themselves and connect with others through what they build.”

The nonfictional Texas has come a long way from Silicon Prairie too, but the current tech cycle seems to be waning. We read about endless layoffs, including at Tesla, Expedia, Google, and Dell Technologies. Microsoft shuttered its Texas-based gaming company Arkane Studios. Oracle is moving its Austin headquarters to Nashville. Unable to fill downtown office buildings, companies Meta and Indeed are subleasing floors. For what was positioned in the recent past as a promising tech boom, a sense of doom sometimes seems to pervade.

Regardless of the tenuous nature of the industry right now—or perhaps because it—the show’s portrayal of the value of tech feels more relevant than ever. With all of these changes, would the Halt characters still be in the biz? Cantwell doesn’t think so. But he knows they’d be working on something. “I can’t imagine them not being at the forefront of something interesting,” he says.