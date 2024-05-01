Kendrick Lamar surprise-released a new single on Monday, and Drake had a bad day. The track, a six-and-a-half minute instant classic, was a howl of rage and mockery at the Canadian megastar, escalating a war of words that had recently tipped from cold to hot in a way that effectively salts the earth beneath poor Drake’s feet. Neither of those fellas are Texans, though, so why are we writing about it? You won’t believe this, but it’s because of Houston megachurch pastor Joel Osteen.

Nearly five-and-a-half minutes into the track, Lamar drops yet another brutal simile in a song full of devastating insults. “Am I battling ghost or AI?” he asks, referencing both a song Drake released in April that featured an AI-generated verse mimicking Tupac Shakur’s voice and also the frequently referenced idea that Drake relies upon ghostwriters for his lyrics. He accuses the pop star of “feeling like Joel Osteen,” saying “he was in a film called AI” and then dropping a Sixth Sense reference.

Of course, Houston’s Lakewood Church pastor was not in AI or The Sixth Sense. That was former child star Haley Joel Osment. Rap fans have strained to convince themselves that the line wasn’t a rare miss in an otherwise stunningly on-point diss track, and that Lamar meant to reference both Osteen and Osment. On the website Genius.com, where users annotate song lyrics to provide additional context, the note on the lyric says that Osteen “has famously been impersonated multiple times, including by AI, and he has also been accused of using a ghostwriter.” It does not add that Osteen’s only film role was as the voice of one of the three wise men in the 2017 nativity film The Star, while Lamar says quite directly that “he was in a film called AI.” It’s okay, y’all! Sometimes people just mix up people with similar names. It doesn’t mean Drake won.

For the reference of any future rapper who wants to pull either Osment or Osteen into a diss track, here’s a brief guide to how to reference the two Joels in a diss track.

If your opponent claims to see ghosts: Osment’s your guy. As a child actor, he starred opposite Bruce Willis in 1999’s The Sixth Sense, his breakthrough role. The key line to reference is “I see dead people.”

If your foe preaches about God and prosperity: Here’s where you want Osteen. Famously, Osteen has claimed that there are financial rewards to faith, explaining that “God wants us to prosper financially, to have plenty of money,” which has certainly been true in his own life; he enjoys an estimated net worth of $100 million. “You have a lot of money” isn’t typically an attack line in hip-hop, but if you’ve got a way to frame it that makes the other guy look bad, give it a shot.

If the other rapper was famous many decades ago, but his most relevant days are behind him: Osment, like many child stars, took a deliberate step back from his acting career in his adolescence. He returned to Hollywood after a time, with memorable turns in shows including HBO’s Silicon Valley, Amazon’s The Boys, and Fox’s 2018 X-Files reboot, but it’s safe to say that most biographies of Osment will lead with his child star days, rather than his current work as a talented character actor. If you’re trying to call your opponent washed-up, invoking Osment’s name might be unkind, but also, listeners will know what you mean.

If your target’s very large church locked its doors during a hurricane in which many of the city’s residents needed shelter: This is a frequent knock against Osteen, as Lakewood Church was kept closed during Hurricane Harvey. (His associate pastor posted on social media during the storm that the building was “inaccessible due to severe flooding,” a message that Osteen himself contradicted when he said that the church had, in fact, been open. That claim seemed to go against available evidence.) Regardless of what actually happened at the church in 2017, recording a diss track isn’t journalism, and does not require strict adherence to verifiable fact. So if this is a shot it makes sense to take at a fellow rapper, it works.

If your target lost after being nominated for an Oscar: Osment was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his Sixth Sense appearance. This is a high-risk diss, as very few rappers are nominated for Oscars, especially for acting. (Will Smith is the only one to win in an acting category, though Common, Eminem, and Three Six Mafia have all won for Best Original Song.) It is, as they say, an honor just to be nominated, so unless you have a shelf full of Oscars of your own, this line is likely to backfire.

If your opponent has released a subpar collaboration with Kanye West: Believe it or not, this is a spot where you could reference Osteen. In 2019, Osteen hosted the rapper at Lakewood for a Sunday Service event. The event was a success—every seat in the church was full—so you wouldn’t want to directly compare your foe to Osteen here; instead, maybe a line about how Osteen’s collab with West outshined his? We’re just spitballing here, but it’s a potential line of attack.