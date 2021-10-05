For a moment there, it seemed as if every artist performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, regardless of genre, was wearing a shade of pink or purple onstage. Was there some sort of group chat beforehand? Are they punking (pinking?) us? No matter, they all looked fabulous, and now we get to look at the photos and argue over who wore the color best.

Texas crooner Charley Crockett performed in a lavender suit with embroidered detailing. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion delivered a high-energy set in a pink top with “Stallion” encrusted in blue rhinestones, a matching corset belt, and hot pink shorts. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Josh Kiszka of rock band Greta Van Fleet performed in a seventies-inspired red jumpsuit with beaded accents. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Austin-based artist Gina Chavez in pink high-waisted trousers featuring the name of her Latin Grammy–nominated album La Que Manda in black rhinestones. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers graced the stage in a beaded skeleton-inspired top. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Singer and rapper Doja Cat performed her elaborate choreography in a custom outfit designed by Michael Ngo. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Marc Rebillet, known as Loop Daddy, began his set in a green silk robe that he eventually ditched, performing in only boxer briefs and black loafers. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Miley Cyrus told the crowd she got the “Texan memo” and did her hair “real big.” The singer sported a pink satin romper, matching satin Western boots, and a rhinestone belt buckle. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Rapper Tyler, the Creator in a Hawaiian print shirt and khaki shorts. Photograph by Cat Cardenas