For the last decade of the twentieth century, Pam Francis’s portraits graced covers of magazines such as this one, capturing subjects as disparate and accomplished as Beyoncé, Michael Dell, Lyle Lovett, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Ann Richards. In many of her photographs, Texas itself peeks into the frame, appearing in the form of the Houston skyline, Texas Stadium, an aged gas pump, or the wing of a Southwest airplane. Consumed together, Francis’s works read like so many well-lit variations on a theme: what, exactly, does a Texan look like? Francis, a Houstonian by birth, helped take the notion of a “Texan” to the national stage, contributing to a larger cultural understanding of our state and the people in it. In addition to her subject matter, Francis is lauded for her mastery of the craft of photography; her use of light and color earned her comparisons to Annie Leibovitz, while her knack for posing subjects naturally bridged the media of portraiture and photojournalism. 

Now, for the first time, the photographer’s work from her most prolific era will be exhibited in her hometown, at the Blaffer Art Museum, from April 19–26, 2022. Below is a selection from Francis’s Texas.

Slim Thug and E.S.G., 2002
Slim Thug and E.S.G., 2002.
Pam Francis
Selena, 1994
Selena, 1994.
Pam Francis
Herb Kelleher, 1990
Herb Kelleher, 1990.
Pam Francis
Hakeem Olajuwon, 1991
Hakeem Olajuwon, 1991.
Pam Francis
Candy Barr, 2001
Candy Barr, 2001.
Pam Francis
Biker with dog, 2000
Biker with dog, 2000.
Pam Francis
Jerry Jones, 1993
Jerry Jones, 1993.
Pam Francis
Tim Duncan, 1998
Tim Duncan, 1998.
Pam Francis
Dan Rather, 1990
Dan Rather, 1990.
Pam Francis
Lyle Lovett, 1990
Lyle Lovett, 1990.
Pam Francis
Ann Richards, 2000
Ann Richards, 2000.
Pam Francis
Michael Dell, 2003
Michael Dell, 2003.
Pam Francis
Brothers Johnny, James Jorge and Jesse Arreola of Los Palominos, 2007
Brothers Johnny, James, Jorge, and Jesse Arreola of Los Palominos, 2007.
Pam Francis
Herman Garnder, 2000
Herman Garnder, 2000.
Pam Francis