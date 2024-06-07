Five days before the first performance of Open Dance Project’s Red Landscape: Georgia O’Keeffe in Texas 1912-1918, the theater at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts is being transformed into a movable dreamscape of rooms.

Designer Ryan McGettigan is building the biggest parts of his set in place. A foray into one of O’Keeffe’s meditative pastel flowers this is not: doorframes and windows on casters help to define multiple rooms and enable the spaces to morph like memories. Huge canvases based on the artist’s early paintings and a monumental photograph of Palo Duro Canyon consume the walls, creating a sense of slightly claustrophobic interiority. A bare tree stands in one corner. A bookcase full of small objects consumes another, and there’s a large dollhouse with rooms that mimic those of the set. Bryan Ealey and Tiffany Schrepferman’s lighting and projections wash over it all, including a floor that seems to undulate, painted by Lauren Davis in a white-and-purple composition inspired by O’Keeffe’s visceral charcoal “headache” drawing.

The ensemble receives notes from choreographer Annie Arnoult. Photograph by Lynn Lane

Throughout their performances from June 7–15, the company’s nine dancers will have less-predictable things to contend with: audiences of up to fifty people who are embedded in the set with the dancers and encouraged to move around so they can experience the show from different perspectives. “Improvisation is a key skill for an Open Dance Project dancer,” company founder and artistic director Annie Arnoult tells me. Immersive performances demand that the dancers know the production “inside and out,” she adds, “so that we can make work around unforeseen obstacles and keep ourselves and our audience safe.” The audience also has to be heads-up; at any moment, a fast-moving body could land within inches of your face.

Red Landscape is the seventh immersive production Arnoult has masterminded in the nine years since she moved home to Houston. Each show melds dance, music, spoken word, and an imaginative environment to explore the life of a historical figure dealing with tense times that resonate today. ODP’s first immersive experience, ’Bout a Stranger, explored the world of Woody Guthrie. Last year’s 1968: The Whole World Is Watching offered an uncanny prelude to this year’s campus protests. But Arnoult is really in her wheelhouse with stories about strong, independent women artists—people with whom she personally identifies.

“She was digging deep into her art . . . just working with drawing, in black and white, and eliminating color for herself. What brings the color is her life experience,” Arnoult says of O’Keeffe. “There is this fury of turmoil that she is battling and putting into her art. And her art itself has so much movement in it. You can see the movement.”

Brenden Winkfield, Joshua de Alba, Sonia Engman, and Madelyn Manlove dance “Headache” on the painted floor, which was inspired by O’Keeffe’s charcoal drawings. Photograph by Lynn Lane The ensemble relaxes in position. Photograph by Lynn Lane

O’Keeffe spent time in Texas during the trauma of World War I. Soulful, provocative, and already ambitious in her twenties, she came for teaching jobs, but she also read, studied, and drew voraciously on a mission to define herself as an abstract artist. She found her visual mojo in the Panhandle’s expansive landscape and dramatic skies, and she made some of the most intense works of her life as she transitioned from charcoal drawings to watercolors and a few oil paintings. What you might call her red period happened as she railed against the inhumanity of the war. Along with art, she also made enemies in Canyon, after she complained about locally sold Christmas cards that promoted violence against Germans. She wasn’t religious, but she knew the sentiment was unchristian, especially in a state full of German immigrants. Vilified as unpatriotic, O’Keeffe felt she had to leave.

ODP’s show takes its title from a roughly 18-by-24-inch painting rendered in oil on wood in 1916–17. Red Landscape makes Palo Duro Canyon look like pure hell. Unlike the orange-red formations romanticized in sunrise and sunset photographs, its cliffs and hoodoos are such a deep crimson that a viewer could think the artist had soaked her pigment with blood. The sun behind the peaks glares white within a ring of pink—a nipplelike bomb exploding in a nearly black sky, expressing O’Keeffe’s feminist anger.

The most bookish choreographer I know, Arnoult started her research for the show with Amy Von Lintel’s book Georgia O’Keeffe’s Wartime Texas Letters. (She learned about this era of O’Keeffe’s life after reading my Texas Monthly story about O’Keeffe’s early career years in Amarillo and Canyon.) Arnoult then dove into hundreds of handwritten letters in Yale University’s O’Keeffe archives. O’Keeffe was just getting to know Alfred Stieglitz in the 1910s; this was the beginning of about thirty years’ correspondence. She also wrote often to her friend Anita Pollitzer and others. “One of the very practical reasons I am drawn to working with early twentieth-century artists is that the work of that time period is now in the public domain,” Arnoult says. “That lets us bring the primary source material directly into the performance.”

Madelyn Manlove, Joshua de Alba, Jaime Garcia Vergara, and Cameo Reneé during one of the ensemble’s final preshow rehearsals. Photograph by Lynn Lane

O’Keeffe’s early period art was a revelation, too. “The hard angles and bold colors make sense to me, and interrupting her spirals with these jagged lines and bold colors,” Arnoult says. “It’s how I want my dance to feel.”

To translate those ideas to the stage, Arnoult might disrupt a spiraling, haunting moment of the musical score with fierce, sharp dancing or juxtapose spoken words that contrast harshness and beauty. “We’re talking about the night—these glorious moments she’s describing—and then we hear her talking about the mutilations of war,” Arnoult explains. “We get to dig into it all because she was digging into it all.”

Not a straight narrative that replays historical events, ODP’s Red Landscape is a collagelike reflection built from emotional touch points of O’Keeffe’s Texas experience. Arnoult creates context by performing as an older version of O’Keeffe who reminisces about the past, “but we all represent pieces of Georgia at various points in the performance,” she explains.

Composers Garreth Broesche and Jason Stumpf, who record together remotely as Winter Barn, built a score that evokes the Panhandle’s endless-sky views “by leaving space between musical gestures,” Broesche says. “On a couple of songs, a lot of chords are really stretched out—a chord-that-takes-up-an-octave kind of thing.” Recording engineer and contributing musician Paul Beebe was still working his magic with the music a week before the show—not just editing but also adding period-specific instrumentation and fine-tuning the timing with Arnoult. “Annie doesn’t really choreograph to music beat by beat. It’s more a matter of, we’re filling up a certain amount of space with sounds, and then she’s gonna fill that space up with movement,” Broesche says. “If it has the right mood, the right sense of space, the right length, she’s going to make it work.”

Davis, the scenic and prop artist, has printed out hundreds of photocopies of O’Keeffe’s archived letters and World War I–era newspapers, including editions in German and Spanish, that will be handled by performers and scattered around the stage for the audience to read. Davis has also hunted down period editions of books and magazines Stieglitz sent to O’Keeffe, including Goethe’s Faust, Dante’s The Divine Comedy, and copies of his own groundbreaking periodical, Camera Work. She especially loves the letters, because they reveal penmanship and contain artistic doodles. “[These characters] become real people, not just someone you’ve studied,” Davis says. She has also equipped the dancers with charcoals and paper; in some scenes, they will be drawing.

Madelyn Manlove and Atticus Griffin in front of a stylized version of the early O’Keeffe work Red Landscape. Photograph by Lynn Lane

Arnoult feels most personally connected to the show’s “Headache” section, which is inspired by O’Keeffe’s Special No. 9—a drawing that, coincidentally, belongs to Houston’s Menil Collection. Its dark, wavy lines bleed like flames into a cloudy field of shady gray matter that looks pricked by nails. Your head almost pops just looking at it. Arnoult had an easy reference for that section of the choreography: she drew the primary gestures from signals her daughter makes when a migraine is coming.

An excerpt from a book O’Keeffe considered her visual bible surfaces several times, at one point scrawled on a blackboard. It begins, “My main focus in writing this book is to put forth a way of thinking about art.” The sentence is drawn from the words of O’Keeffe’s New York teacher Arthur Wesley Dow, from his seminal book Composition: Understanding Line, Notan and Color. It might just as well have been put down by O’Keeffe herself—or Arnoult.

“I just believe in her and her values so much,” Arnoult says. “Seeing her putting her life choices into her art is just so invigorating to me. I want to move about it and I want to write about it, and I want to engage audience members about it.”