The holiday season is about celebrating with loved ones—which inevitably means more time-consuming tasks like detangling holiday lights and a long drive to Grandma’s house. Never fear: our Texas holiday music playlist has the soundtrack for all your ornament hanging, cookie decorating, and gift wrapping this season. Whether you’re someone who turns on the holiday station right after Thanksgiving or a listener looking for new music, we’ve got you covered with Texas classics from George Strait and Asleep at the Wheel to 2022 additions from Old 97’s and Norah Jones. Happy listening.