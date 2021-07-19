If Team USA named a captain for the Tokyo Olympics (July 23–August 8), it would surely be Texas native and defending all-around women’s gymnastics champion Simone Biles. The acrobatic marvel from Spring makes a fitting flag-bearer for a female-dominated Team Texas as well: 34 of the state’s 50 Olympic hopefuls this summer are women.

Hailing from Galveston and Dallas, Abilene and Flint, our athletes showcase the diversity and excellence that define our state. Watching them live—fourteen hours ahead of Central Time—won’t be easy, but here are twelve who’ll be worth the sleep deprivation. And don’t miss learning more about some of the athletes in our From Texas to Tokyo online video series.

Hometown: Spring

Age: 24

Events: Team, floor exercise, balance beam, vault, all-around

When to Watch:

Qualifications: July 24, 7:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.; July 25, 1:10 a.m., 3:05 a.m., and 6:20 a.m.

Team Final: July 27, 5:45 a.m.

Individual All-around Final: July 29, 5:50 a.m.

Vault Final: August 1, 3:45 a.m.

Floor Exercise Final: August 2, 3:45 a.m.

Balance Beam Final: August 3, 3:45 a.m.

Why Watch: The five-time 2016 Olympic medalist returns for what might be her final Olympics. She’s favored to win gold across the board and break the U.S. record for most career gold medals (eight) won by a woman in any sport.

Jordan Windle

College: University of Texas at Austin

Age: 22

Events: 3-meter and 10-meter dive

When to Watch:

3-meter Springboard Prelim: August 2, 1 a.m.

3-meter Springboard Semifinal: August 2, 8 p.m.

3-meter Springboard Final: August 3, 1 a.m.

10-meter Platform Prelim: August 6, 1 a.m.

10-meter Platform Semifinal: August 6, 8 p.m.

10-meter Platform Final: August 7, 1 a.m.

Why Watch: Born in Cambodia and orphaned as an infant, Windle was adopted by a Floridian and emerged a diving prodigy. The NCAA champion and nine-time All-American will return to UT-Austin this year and compete for a fifth season.

Inika McPherson

Hometown: Port Arthur

Age: 34

Event: High jump

When to Watch:

Qualifying: August 4, 7:10 p.m.

Final: August 7, 5:35 a.m.

Why Watch: At only five feet five inches, she’s one of the shortest women ever to clear a two-meter bar.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Hometown: Katy

Age: 28

Event: Freestyle wrestling

When to Watch:

Round of 16 and Quarterfinal: August 1, 9 p.m.

Semifinal: August 2, 4:15 a.m.

Medal Matches: August 3, 4:15 a.m.

Why Watch: Mensah-Stock didn’t start wrestling till she was a sophomore at Morton Ranch High School. She’s the current world champion for her 68-kilogram (150-pound) weight class and the gold medal favorite.

Lawson Craddock

Hometown: Houston

Age: 29

Event: Road cycling

When to Watch:

Road Race: July 23, 9 p.m.

Time Trial: July 28, 12 a.m.

Why Watch: An accident on the first day of the 2018 Tour de France left him with a fractured scapula and a deep gash above his left eye that required stitches. But he refused to quit, finishing the 2,082-mile race dead last while raising more than $200,000 for Houston’s Alkek Velodrome, which was damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Simone Manuel

Hometown: Sugar Land

Age: 25

Events: 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 4 x 100-meter freestyle

When to Watch:

4 x 100-meter Freestyle Relay Heat: July 24, 7:22 a.m.

4 x 100-meter Freestyle Relay Final: July 24, 9:45 p.m.

100-meter Freestyle Heat: July 28, 5 a.m.

100-meter Freestyle Semifinal: July 28, 8:53 p.m.

10-meter Freestyle Final: July 29, 8:59 p.m.

50-meter Freestyle Heat: July 30, 5:24 a.m.

50-meter Freestyle Semifinal: July 30, 9:32 p.m.

50-meter Freestyle Final: July 31, 8:37 p.m.

Why Watch: Manuel is the foremost athlete in women’s swimming. The fourteen-time NCAA champ won two silvers and two golds in 2016. She holds eight of the top ten 50-meter and seven of the top ten 100-meter freestyle times ever recorded by an American woman.

Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs

Hometown: Houston

Age: 33

Event: Boxing (flyweight)

When to Watch:

Round of 32: July 24, 9 p.m.; July 25, 3 a.m.

Round of 16: July 28, 9 p.m.; July 29, 3 a.m.

Quarterfinal: July 31, 9 p.m.; August 1, 3 a.m.

Semifinal: August 4, 12 a.m.

Final: August 7, 12 a.m.

Why Watch: The USA women’s boxing team captain and medal favorite is a mental health advocate. She is candid about her struggles with severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, which she details in our From Texas to Tokyo series.

Connor Fields

Birthplace: Plano

Age: 28

Event: BMX racing

When to Watch:

Quarterfinal: July 28, 8 p.m.

Semifinal and Final: July 29, 8 p.m.

Why Watch: Fields is looking to win his second BMX gold medal, after becoming the first American ever to win one in 2016.

Courtney and Kelley Hurley

Hometown: San Antonio

Ages: 30 and 33, respectively

Event: Individual and team épée fencing

When to Watch:

Individual Prelim: July 23, 7 p.m.

Individual Semifinal and Final: July 24, 4 a.m.

Team Prelim: July 26, 9:25 p.m.

Team Final: July 27, 4:30 a.m.

Why Watch: It’s all in the family for the 2012 bronze medalist Hurleys. Just ask their coach, and father, Bob Hurley.

Ryan Crouser

Alma Mater: UT-Austin

Age: 28

Event: Shot put

When to Watch:

Qualifying: August 3, 5:15 a.m.

Final: August 4, 9:05 p.m.

Why Watch: The four-time NCAA champ and 2016 gold medalist pulverized the 31-year-old world record by an incomprehensible ten inches at the U.S. trials. As for everyone else: have fun competing for silver, y’all!

Raevyn Rogers

Hometown: Houston

Age: 24

Event: 800-meter run

When to Watch:

Round 1: July 29, 7:55 p.m.

Semifinal: July 31, 6:50 a.m.

Final: August 3, 7:25 a.m.

Why Watch: Rogers may be a first-time Olympian, but she’s already a legend at the University of Oregon, where she won six NCAA titles.

Reporting by Vanessa Ague, Arman Badrei, and Rachel Calcott.

Photograph credits: Biles: Carmen Mandato/Getty; Windle: Dylan Buell/Getty; Mcpherson: Patrick Smith/Getty; Mensah-stock: Harry How/Getty; Craddock: Bryn Lennon/Getty; Manuel: Maddie Meyer/Getty; Fuchs: Chris Graythen/Getty; Fields: Phil Walter/Getty; Hurley sisters: Hannah Peters/Getty; Crouser: Patrick Smith/Getty; Rogers: Andy Lyons/Getty

This article originally appeared in the August 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Twelve Texans to Watch in Tokyo.” Subscribe today.