Harper Watters is a 29-year-old soloist with the Houston Ballet and a social-media sensation. His stills and reels on TikTok and Instagram will make you laugh, but they will also make you think, particularly when it comes to race and LGBTQ issues. He’s less interested in what separates us than in what unites us, and he makes that case whether he’s dancing with a Dutch oven, doing the splits in pink stilettos, or paying homage to his idol, Beyoncé. The question he’s always asking is this: if I can have so much fun, why can’t you?

This video was produced in conjunction with Texas Monthly’s feature-length profile of Harper Watters.