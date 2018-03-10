Back Issues

TEXAS MONTHLY has been publishing every month since February 1973. Most back issues from 2010 on are still available.

Send questions regarding back issues to Office Coordinator Johana Carrizales

To determine the date of the back issue you are looking for:
Consult the Magazine Archive for Table of Contents, or send us an email if you need further help finding a specific article.

OUT-OF-STOCK ISSUES

All issues prior to 2010
How To Be Texan, Volume 1

The Images of Texas and Texas Rangers posters are no longer available.

LIMITED STOCK ISSUES

June 2017 (The Top 50 BBQ Joints)

How to order

Back issues are $7.00 each (shipping included).
Orders of 10 or more of the same issue are $2.50 each plus shipping. Please contact us for shipping costs. See the list opposite for out-of-stock issues.

Xerox copies of specific articles are available for $2.50.

Back issues and xerox copies cannot be ordered online. Please send a check or money order, with your request, to:

TEXAS MONTHLY
Back Issues
PO Box 1569
Austin, TX 78767-1569

Please include your name and a daytime telephone number with your order!

Texas College Guide

Now available From the publishers of TEXAS MONTHLY: featuring profiles of 65 top Texas schools, as well as admission advice, how to make your application stand out, getting your hands on financial aid and much, much more. Order online now!

Texas Super Sections

Our Texas Super special advertising sections can be obtained by ordering a back issue. Here’s the list.

Texas Super Lawyers, Rising Stars – April
Texas Super Lawyers – October
Texas Super Dentists – December
Texas Super Doctors – December

More information is available online:
Texas Super Lawyers
Texas Super Dentists
Texas Super Doctors

Please include your name and a daytime telephone number with your order!

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly