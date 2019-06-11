2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket: Second Round Voting Has Begun

We’ve reached Round 2 of our BBQ Bracket pitting longtime favorites from our Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas list against exciting newcomers featured in May’s Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas. So far, the classic joints are cleaning up, coming out on top in twelve of the sixteen first-round matchups.

Among the newbies, only Brotherton’s, The Switch, Reveille, and Brett’s Backyard survived to fight another day. Their sweet-sixteen competition doesn’t get any less fierce, as they’re facing off against some heavyweights—Cooper’s, Kreuz Market, Hutchins, and Heim BBQ. It’s entirely up to you, our readers, to determine which continue along the march to deciding the Texas Monthly Readers’ Choice Best BBQ in Texas crown.

But first, a reminder of our ground rules, and an update: We’ve heard your feedback and are no longer requiring that you vote on each matchup. That said, don’t forget to go all the way through to the last page of the survey and click “Submit Votes.” Duplicate votes aren’t permitted and will be discarded. All votes must be cast by noon on June 18.

Now hop to it, and try not to get too hungry as you weigh the relative merits of Franklin Barbecue’s brisket against Truth Barbeque’s pork ribs.