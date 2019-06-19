2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket: Vote in the Quarterfinal Round

Hey, y’all — we’ve reached the quarterfinals of our BBQ Bracket pitting longtime favorites from our Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas list against exciting newcomers featured in May’s Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas, and the Top 50 crew is cleaning up. Only Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que of Rockdale has advanced to this round. Will they stay in the race as we approach the finish line? Only you can determine that.

Here’s a reminder of the rules: We’ve heard your feedback from the first rounds and are no longer requiring that you vote on each matchup. That said, don’t forget to go all the way through the survey and click “Submit Votes.” Duplicate votes aren’t permitted and will be discarded. All votes must be cast by noon CT on Tuesday, June 25.