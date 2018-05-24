Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here’s the roundup for April 27–May 10.

Texas Monthly’s own Texanist has some thoughts on sausage wraps. White bread or a tortilla?

Forty-two high school barbecue teams competed in twelve categories in a recent competition hosted by Burnet High School in Burnet, Texas.

H. E. Finley of J & R Manufacturing discusses the history of Oyler smokers:

Greg Devonshire worked the pits at Kreuz Market, in Lockhart, before taking over at Milt’s Pit BBQ, in Kyle, where he’s been since 2014.

In their recurring barbecue series, the San Antonio Express-News praised the beef back ribs and fried catfish at County Line.

Jason Dady, co-owner of Two Bros. BBQ Market and B&D Icehouse in San Antonio, will close Bin Tapas Bar and open a new barbecue joint in its place.

There’s another new barbecue joint coming to San Antonio:

Dignowity Meats team opening new South Side BBQ spot May 23 #BBQ https://t.co/SmWLVjIbqN via @mySA — Chuck Blount (@chuck_blount) May 15, 2018

Austin 360 has you covered for road-trip barbecue stops along the way to Big Bend.

Food trucks are big in Waco and have acted as incubators for a couple barbecue joints that are now making plans for brick-and-mortar locations.

J. C. Reid offers some tips on designing a new barbecue joint so it doesn’t come off as cliché or showy.

Have you seen this pit thief?

Video: Thief caught on camera stealing huge BBQ pit in north Houston https://t.co/y1hgqOZXgm pic.twitter.com/A0u2qXbMfy — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 16, 2018

Oakland residents gathered along the shore of Lake Merritt for an event entitled “BBQing While Black,” in response to an earlier complaint by a white woman about some black men cooking barbecue at the park.

Hill Country BBQ in Brooklyn closed, and the site will become an “Austin-inspired food hall” called Hill Country Food Park.

Rodney Scott just announced that he’s bringing whole hog barbecue to Alabama with a new barbecue joint in Birmingham. What does his James Beard award mean for BBQ?

Barbecue experts say it’s important that Rodney Scott picked up his first nomination only after his 2017 move to Charleston, even though Scott and his family have been smoking meat in Hemingway since the 1970s.https://t.co/LCrS4ug4ba — The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) May 12, 2018

Chattanooga, Tennessee’s alt weekly, the Pulse, explores “how barbecue has brought together people and cultures.”

Barbecue champion Tuffy Stone was on CBS This Morning to discuss his new book, Cool Smoke.

Garden & Gun has the lowdown on Barbecue Camp:

We are so excited to see Barbecue Summer Camp featured in the new issue of @gardenandgun magazine! Have you seen it yet? So much fun! @tamubbq @jsavell @tamudgriff @AgRiley79 #bbqcamp pic.twitter.com/cQKOD2OZUC — Foodways Texas (@foodwaysTX) May 20, 2018

The Stomp ‘N’ Holler barbecue and music festival is coming to Taylor on June 2. Tickets are available.

In Dallas they’ll celebrate Father’s Day with the BBQ Birthright event, featuring pitmasters from across the state cooking old school barbecue.

Hot Luck begins Thursday night, in Austin, and Aaron Franklin provided a preview of what’s to come at his festival.

Understanding North Carolina BBQ:

Usually when a state’s legislature has to vote on a bill to name an official state something, it’s an easy ‘aye’ that establishes, say, the bolo tie as the state neckwear or determines that some assorted Allosaurus bones are now the state fossil. It’s no… https://t.co/7yU04BjN9J — Eat Sip Trip (@Eat_Sip_Trip) May 21, 2018

I didn’t like the barbecue episode of Ugly Delicious, on Netflix. (Read my review of the episode here.)

Tommy Lee Hale, longtime owner of TC’s Ponderosa BBQ, in Dickens, Texas, has passed away.

Kelly Cochran of Michigan is in prison for murdering her husband and her lover. A new documentary claims she served her lover’s remains at a backyard barbecue.

Padma Lakshmi announced the new season of Top Chef in Louisville with a visit to Feast BBQ for some ribs: