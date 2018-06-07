Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here’s the roundup for May 25–June 7.

The 2018 BBQ HOF class will have a familiar face:

Of course Snow’s BBQ pitmaster Tootsie Tomanetz is being inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame https://t.co/vDnBO34jd8 — Eater Austin (@EaterAustin) June 3, 2018

The Shed in Wingate made the 2003 Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ joint list, but then it closed. Now it has found new life in Abilene as the Shed Market.

Mike Sutter reviews the new Texas 46 BBQ just north of San Antonio and points out their issue with consistency.

The fatty brisket at B-Daddy’s Barbecue in Helotes is in contention for best in the city, says the San Antonio Express-News.

How to keep your sausage consumption local in San Antonio:

Southern Smoke, set for September 30th in Houston, announced their lineup which includes…just look. It’s amazing. Tickets are on sale July 10th.

“Still, when you get right down to it, you and your cooker will never make beautiful ’cue together unless you know yours like your spouse.” – Garden & Gun on Barbecue Summer Camp.

The Big Apple Barbecue Block Party gets going this weekend in New York. Look for some familiar pitmaster faces from Texas—and quite a few from beyond.

The birth and rebirth of Brooklyn’s Hometown Bar-B-Que:



Whitfield’s, a newly opened barbecue truck in Austin, is headed up by Josh Watkins, formerly the chef at the Carillon.

Eater Austin provides this barbecue-filled recap of the Hot Luck Festival in Austin.

Loro’s opening-day chef de cuisine, James Dumapit, is already moving on. The restaurant also announced it will add a burger to the menu combining smoked bavette and prime brisket.

Feges BBQ is off to a promising start in Houston:

Serious bbq, creative sides, dreamy desserts. All in a stylish food court that ought to be a Houston tourist attraction. https://t.co/dxAMT8gJi2 via @HoustonChron — Alison Cook (@alisoncook) May 29, 2018

JC Reid of the Houston Chronicle calls the new Willow’s Texas BBQ food truck some of the best barbecue in the city.

Tim Love will open a new barbecue joint in Houston this summer with an expansion of Fort Worth’s Woodshed Smokehouse.

South Carolina’s Rodney Scott and his ribs are on the cover of The Local Palate:

So refreshing to see an African American #barbecue artist on the cover of the barbecue issue of a mainstream magazine. Thanks @thelocalpalate for shining a well-deserved spotlight on @rodneyscottsbbq! pic.twitter.com/QYu6UroIfd — soulfoodscholar (@soulfoodscholar) May 24, 2018

The Texas BBQ Posse lobbies for a little lean brisket along with the fatty, and many readers quickly rebuked them. I’d agree that the naysayers need to learn how to love the lean.

Smoked sausage from Yoakum Packing has been recalled twice within the past month, both times for possible plastic contamination.

Larry Olmsted tests pairings for bourbon and barbecue that he learned at a place called “Moonshine U.”

A different take on BBQ sauce:

The BBQ sauce of your entire 2018 summer grilling season https://t.co/il3HzdWMrv — Bon Appétit (@bonappetit) June 3, 2018

Take a tour of aquarium smokers, rib tips, and hot links with some of Chicago’s most respected pitmasters.

Chicago’s Steve Dolinsky takes a closer look at the praiseworthy ribs tips at Uncle John’s BBQ.

Internationally known chef José Andrés has just opened a barbecue joint in Washington, D.C., called America Eats Tavern.

I just learned that Carey Bringle of Peg Leg Porker has a podcast called Live from BS Corner that is recorded at his Nashville barbecue joint.

