Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here’s the roundup for September 14-September 27.

Ted Cruz tweeted that Beto O’Rourke, his opponent in the race for a Senate seat, would “ban barbecue across the state of Texas” if elected. There was no official response from the O’Rourke campaign, but he did tout Texas barbecue on a recent Late Show appearance.

Cruz’s barbecue comment might be more about masculinity than food, argued Eater’s Meghan McCarron.

Which Texas agriculture commissioner candidate can accurately gauge the weight of the brisket they’re served?

In her list of ten incredible Houston dishes, Houston Chronicle food critic chose two from barbecue joints: suggests the smoked brisket nachos from Killen’s BBQ and the jalapeño popper kolache from Pinkerton’s BBQ.

Barbecue creativity was on display in Houston during the annual Houston BBQ Throwdown.

The Kreuz Market location in Bryan has closed its doors for good.

Vegan brisket not pictured:

Barbecue Twitter is losing its collective mind over a vegan "brisket" https://t.co/z58EthsTiR pic.twitter.com/lRPo5YDbuZ — Eater (@Eater) September 17, 2018

Kevin Biegel, who created the widely-shared vegan brisket that he dubbed the Franklinstein, shared the backstory with The Washington Post.

“Black Board Bar B Q is a trip, and not just because of the miles,” says the San Antonio Express-News‘ Mike Sutter of the Sisterdale barbecue joint.

The Racist Sandwich podcast’s new episode is about Texas and “the erasure of barbecue’s Black roots.”

Adrian Miller is diving into research for his upcoming book, Black Smoke, which chronicles the work of black pitmasters:

Seattle BBQ Research Trip–Lil Red Takeout and Catering https://t.co/II5c6BvI3S pic.twitter.com/u0IrJhSCYZ — soulfoodscholar (@soulfoodscholar) September 14, 2018

Brandon Mohon offered a pork belly burnt end banh mi sandwich at the latest of his monthly pop-ups in Dallas because “everybody can go get brisket, ribs, and sausage.”

Movies were the family business for the Prichards until they gave it all up for barbecue at Sammy’s Bar-B-Q in Dallas.

The Star-Telegram tried every restaurant at the new Texas Live! in Arlington and crowned the new location of Lockhart Smokehouse the highlight.

DIY sausage-on-a-stick:

this life hack rules pic.twitter.com/OE0NDfpoMB — an actual dog🌹 (@devtesla) September 16, 2018

Robert Sietsema of Eater isn’t too fond of this trio of new barbecue joints that have recently opened in New York City.

“A whiff of smoke in the air tempts you to order barbecue. Resist,” writes Tom Sietsema in his review of America Eats Tavern in D.C.

Barbecue in Washington D.C. could generally use some help, but Tim Carman of The Washington Post wrote that ZZQ in Richmond, just down the highway, is worth the drive.

Matt Horn is bringing Texas flavor to Oakland:

Horn BBQ’s tender, smoky brisket is causing hours-long lines at every event https://t.co/fU4fMj43XY pic.twitter.com/CBewUSZKo0 — Eater SF (@eatersf) September 21, 2018

The Beached Pig BBQ will be set up at Valley Urban Market in Studio City, and next Saturday Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters will be there to help serve the hungry crowd.

Stewart Cink is a professional golfer who is also obsessed with barbecue, and he’s the got the trophy for his ribs to prove it.

I swear this couple wins more competitions than they don’t:

A huge congratulations to the Grand Champion of the 2018 American Royal World Series of Barbecue, Darren Warth and the birthday girl Sherry Beauchamp Warth of IOWA'S SMOKEY D'S!!! And congrats to this year's Reserve Grand Champion, Butcher BBQ! pic.twitter.com/c8W2NmLg4f — Clint Cantwell (@Grillocracy) September 16, 2018

Jill Silva discusses barbecue technology (and the lack thereof) with pitmasters in Kansas City.

After 39 years, legendary Jackie Hite’s Bar-B-Que in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina has closed its doors for the final time.

RIP to a true Texas barbecue legend: