The AP reported on the lack of mask wearing in Abilene even as COVID deaths spike there. Owners of the Shed Market barbecue joint refuse to enforce the governor’s mask mandate, even though one is a nurse and the other lost a grandparent to COVID.

Longtime Dallas pitmaster Earnest Griffith has seen more struggles than any one man should, and now he needs our help:

At the San Antonio Food Bank’s final mobile food drive of the year, two thousand families received a whole brisket and a smoked sausage thanks to the RK Group and Kiolbassa Smoked Meats.

Governor Greg Abbott spent a whopping $5.3 million on his 2019 inauguration party, including $271,000 on barbecue for the event.

Congress passed a short-term relief bill that includes a second version of the PPP loan program that is designed to help small businesses like independent restaurants.

Data for PPP loan recipients was released recently, and the Houston Chronicle detailed what several area barbecue joints received.

Several area barbecue joints have the distinction of being in this top one hundred list:

Dallas Observer food critic Brian Reinhart calls Smokey Joe’s BBQ his “personal favorite barbecue spot in town.”

A ghost kitchen barbecue concept will open in Fort Worth and Frisco in January. Secret Sauce Barbecue, with existing locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania, will offer only delivery, pickup, and catering.

J.C. Reid of the Houston Chronicle describes his chili method and checks out a local barbecue chili option.

Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram highlights the brisket and trio of sausages at the new Rack Attack BBQ in Burleson.

Burleson will be getting a Heim Barbecue location. The Fort Worth–based barbecue joint announced that its upcoming restaurant, opening in 2022, will be located in the Old Town neighborhood of Burleson.

Paul Calhoun of Smokey’s BBQ in Fort Worth wants to make sure you support your local pitmaster when making dining decisions.

It looks like a promising new barbecue joint opened in Seguin:

When choosing a university in the South, Robert Moss believes barbecue access should definitely factor into the decision. He offers a top ten list based on that single criterion.

If you’ve never heard of dry-brining, it can really improve your barbecue. Serious Eats has a full guide to the process.

Franklin Barbecue’s Twitter account was hacked, but it has regained access:

Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ tells Texas Monthly about her Christmas traditions. We should also note that Snow’s will be closed on December 26 and January 2.

Curtis Tuff opened Curtis’ All American Barbecue Pit in Putney, Vermont, in 1971, and became a local barbecue legend. Sadly, he recently died at age 82.

In Australia, a snake catcher publishes footage of his many captures and warns that a common hiding place is inside backyard grills.

