The Kansas City Barbeque Society is in “turmoil,” according to a KCUR report. Founder Carolyn Wells has stepped away from the organization, they’re selling a recently renovated headquarters building, and an influential board member is in legal trouble.

Yelp revealed its top one hundred places to dine this year, based on the site’s own unclear metrics. PorkChop and Bubba’s BBQ in Bakersfield, California, was the top barbecue joint on the list (at number fourteen), which also included the excellent Wright’s Barbecue in Arkansas and Lewis Barbecue in Charleston. No Texas barbecue joints were included, so rely on this list at your own risk.

The only true constant is change:

Changing tastes are often why a barbecue joint closes, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Frank Felton of Thorndale Meat Market went down the road to Granger to visit John Mueller’s new barbecue operation.

Matthew Odam named the most influential Austin restaurants of the decade. The thirteen picks included Franklin Barbecue, Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ, and LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue.

Twenty donors who give blood at a few donation centers in Austin this month will win a free dinner at Franklin Barbecue.

Kinda wondering if we'll see chili weather in Texas this year:

The San Antonio Current includes 2M Smokehouse as one of the twenty most important San Antonio restaurant openings of the last decade.

Lone Star BBQ Pro Shop just opened in Helotes, and MySA calls it “a true one-stop shop experience for outdoor cooking.”

Food Truck Empire published a list of “eight low-cost barbecue business ideas you can start this weekend.” Too bad most on the list require you to already have an established barbecue business.

Houston barbecue has come a long way in the past decade:

The special Roy Burns Baked Potato at Burns Original BBQ in Houston is $75 and meant to serve fifteen people.

The second location of Beaver’s featured a barbecue-focused menu when it opened in 2017. It closed for good in December.

They smoke the briskets for 24 hours and serve 1,200 people a day at Joe’s Bar-B-Q in Alvin.

Get a smoked Impossible Burger at Blu’s BBQ in Dallas. They’re also planning to smoke a few gators and rattlesnakes this year.

Super Beef Sunday coming soon to Houston:

The first Sunday in February means one thing in Houston: Super Beef Sunday.

Central Track visited the new Terry Black’s Barbecue in Deep Ellum and predicts shorter lines for Pecan Lodge down the street.

Longtime Dallas-area radio host Jody Dean has done some extensive barbecue traveling. Here’s his list of the best barbecue joints in DFW.

Forbes took a trip to McKinney and loved what it found at Local Yocal BBQ & Grill.

Cochon555 events around the country pit five chefs against one another to create five dishes from a single heritage breed hog. The Dallas competition will be held February 9.

Fort Worth barbecue joint damaged by fire:

Fire struck Wilson's BBQ; 1 firefighter was injured, and Wilson's will need kitchen repairs.

Fire also struck the pit room of Ole Hickory BBQ, a Kentucky restaurant famous for mutton barbecue.

Robert Moss looks ahead to the next decade to see what’s in store for barbecue in the 2020s.

An alumnus of Blue Oak BBQ in New Orleans has opened Emmylou’s, a Texas-style barbecue joint in the St. Roch Market.

Arthur Bryant's name still looms large in Kansas City:

KCTV5 News remembered Arthur Bryant 37 years after his death.

New York magazine recently suggested a visit to Arthur Bryant’s and called the turkey platter “such an indulgence.”

The Infatuation gives high praise to Hometown Bar-B-Que’s new Miami location and calls the beef rib “easily the most impressive thing on the menu.”

Our very own Dan Solomon traveled to Los Angeles to find a few solid options for any homesick Texan in the city, including some barbecue.

