The Dallas Observer released its list of the 100 best restaurants in the area, and five are Texas-style barbecue joints.

Bringing that barbecue flavor to beer:

Everyone knows you can make barbecue with beer (sauce, beans), but can you make beer with barbecue (malt, smoke)? @Buffbrew says you can. My latest for @HoustonChronicle. #HouBBQ #HouBeer https://t.co/rYZev2hZIb pic.twitter.com/Uz7UkRddPJ — J.C. Reid (@jcreidtx) December 21, 2019

Corky’s BBQ, a Memphis-based barbecue chain, opened its first Texas location, in Katy, earlier this year. It closed for good last week.

Austin-based vegan barbecue truck BBQ Revolution is leaving Texas for a new home in Los Angeles, at least for the rest of winter.

Eater Houston included the new location of Truth BBQ as one of the most important 2019 restaurant openings in the city.

But what about the beef ribs in the photo?

Spare ribs have more flavor and more meat between the bones https://t.co/Om8RlYJtgp — Eater (@Eater) December 27, 2019

Construction will begin next year on the new Pinkerton’s Barbecue. The Houston-based barbecue joint is opening a second location in San Antonio.

Texas A&M hosted its annual Texas Barbecue Town Hall. It included an economic forecast for the meat industry and a beef-cutting and grading demonstration.

The Sausage Shoppe in Fort Worth has moved:

For more than 25 years, the little Sausage Shoppe in Fort Worth has been making small-batch, craft sausages in three blends.https://t.co/D3eL8PkmLg — Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal (@EatsBeat) December 24, 2019

Smiley’s Craft Barbecue has left its lot in Ponder and will open in downtown Roanoke in January.

The Memphis media came to Dallas for a bowl game and tried some Texas barbecue at Lockhart Smokehouse.

A hearty BBQ&A with Peg Leg Porker in Nashville:



Helen Turner, who has been smoking pork shoulders in Brownsville, Tennessee, for over 23 years, was profiled by the Jackson Sun.

17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro, Illinois, will host its annual Whole Hog Extravaganza January 21 and 22.

Food & Wine’s list of the thirteen most important restaurants of the decade included Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston.

Robert Moss has a rib bone to pick with Food & Wine’s description of Scott:

Who the heck says Rodney Scott is staying put?https://t.co/HBr9rH214F — Charleston City Paper (@ChasCityPaper) December 18, 2019

“It’s kind of like the IPA of barbecue,” is how Michael Keskin of Bark City BBQ in Portland, Oregon, describes smoked brisket.

Three of the five favorite dishes of 2019 in Portland’s Willamette Week featured smoked meat.

That’s a bold claim:

By this time next year, Raleigh will be a barbecue capital https://t.co/GnCmlbkirb — Drew Jackson (@jdrewjackson) December 26, 2019

Traveling to Charlotte? The Barbecue Bros provided this list of their five favorite barbecue joints in town.

Steven Raichlen’s Barbecue University is moving to South Carolina and will hold classes over Father’s Day weekend next year.

They’re poisoning hogs via drone in China: