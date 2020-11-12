After being closed to the public since March, Snow’s BBQ in Lexington, which is only open on Saturdays, will reopen this Saturday morning at 8:00am sharp.

Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven in Amarillo has survived a fire, multiple family tragedies, and a quadruple bypass for owner Mike Havens, and all of that was before 2020.

Sadly, there will be no Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this year:

Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for thousands of people will have to change after a fire at the Greenberg Smoked Turkeys meat processing plant in Texas forced the company to cancel deliveries. https://t.co/Toxcj8BDox pic.twitter.com/nvgAVaTjnK — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 9, 2020

Visit either location of Hutchins BBQ in Frisco or McKinney on November 17 and proceeds will be donated to the homeless program at the Samaritan Inn.

St. Louis transplant Sugarfire Smokehouse has opened a new location in Dallas with a variety of barbecue styles and a half-dozen barbecue sauces.

New barbecue joint Oak’d has opened in Dallas serving Wagyu brisket and a bevy of dessert options.

Tony Green takes a tour of Fort Worth barbecue:



Pitmasters and barbecue fans alike have long known that barbecue and tacos are perfect partners, and the Dallas Observer has pointed out some of the best in DFW.

Jerry Jacob of Holy Smokes BBQ encouraged folks to vote by providing free barbecue at the polling location at Friendship West Baptist Church in South Dallas.

A ranking of store-bought barbecue sauces:



Brisket trimmings are far too valuable to throw away. If you don’t believe me, look at these calculations from Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin.

Austin Monthly scoured the city to find the publication’s favorite barbecue, and published this list of the best the city has to offer.

Looking to cook some barbecue in the backyard?

J.C. Reid of the Houston Chronicle is trying to teach folks to cook barbecue at home in a new series, and this week he’s focusing on dry rubs.

Feges BBQ in Houston is one of our favorite new(ish) barbecue joints, and now it is offering to ship its barbecue across the country.

Liquid smoke on a smoked brisket? Say it ain’t so, General:

Behold the glory of the Air Force chief’s very own BBQ brisket recipe https://t.co/rJJTOD3B4b — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) November 4, 2020

Sam Jones explained how he was able to make adjustments at his two North Carolina whole-hog barbecue joints while planning for a third during a pandemic.

Bruce Gerleman, who owns the Jethro’s BBQ chain, has a history of troubling interactions with customers and with female staff members.

Jack Timmons brought Texas barbecue to Seattle with Jack’s BBQ, and now he’s opening a second location near Tacoma.

ICYMI. BBQ, BEER, FREEDOM: