Plus: A brisket god leaves Franklin for another Austin joint, and Sid Miller's food fight escalates.

The “underground” barbecue scene is all the rage in Los Angeles, and now Fort Worth is getting in on the trend with Dayne’s Craft BBQ.

“We designed a research project to evaluate the effect of aging on palatability characteristics of Texas-style smoked briskets.” – Texas A&M meat scientists.

Think of it as a cheesy smoked sausage without the casing:

Is this a dream because this has to be a dream. @bthbbqhttps://t.co/KzpkHGoucg — Dallas Observer (@Dallas_Observer) June 28, 2018

Brisket whisperer Braun Hughes has left Austin’s Franklin Barbecue for Stiles Switch Brew & BBQ.

“I feel like there’s no secrets because how can you pass down tradition if you don’t pass it down?”

The B’s Cracklin’ pitmaster knows exactly who he is and where he comes from. Read more: https://t.co/cW4WT8lpyD pic.twitter.com/fjJBLzrp7b — Bon Appétit (@bonappetit) June 26, 2018

John Brotherton of Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville will open a new venture, Liberty Barbecue, with Tre Dotson in downtown Round Rock.

Beef porchetta? Yes, please:

Watch: Can these two butchers pull off a beef porchetta? https://t.co/kf6MUr96jK pic.twitter.com/l8En2Msf2g — Eater (@Eater) July 1, 2018

Cajun country has a barbecue style all its own, and the Houston Chronicle explores how it has influenced Houston’s barbecue traditions.

Otto’s Barbecue & Hamburgers is coming back with a new stand-alone location in Houston.

Sid Miller just can’t quit harassing barbecue joints, even after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton advised him to stop:

This is the best story you’re going to read today: Sid Miller v. meat. Texas’ barbecue culture is sacred, but some pitmasters are catching heat from a former rodeo cowboy over a weighty issue.https://t.co/fFCG9Qetub via @andreazelinski pic.twitter.com/HD7vEeris3 — Rachael Gleason (@rachaelgleason) July 3, 2018

Smoke Shack in San Antonio has secured a supply of Wagyu briskets from Peeler Ranch, and will serve them every Wednesday at the restaurant.

The San Antonio Express-News was impressed with most of the smoked meat offerings at Texas Pride BBQ.

Here are the San Antonio barbecue rankings at the halfway point:

The best San Antonio-area BBQ so far from the 52 Weeks of BBQ series #BBQ #Texas https://t.co/7jsMFNoQMl via @mySA — Chuck Blount (@chuck_blount) July 2, 2018

Jess Pryles really doesn’t like the idea of rib sandwiches (her loss), unless they don’t have any bones.

An argument over a barbecue pit in Mexia between Henry Sims and Leon Harper turned violent when Sims shot Harper. Harper is recovering and Sims is in jail.

A Texas-style barbecue joint in Mexico City, Pinche Gringo BBQ, is hiring deportees from the U.S.

Beef ribs from a Top 50 BBQ joint:

The barbecue at this Texas restaurant is cooked ‘low and slow’ 😍 pic.twitter.com/yfQKuxdY31 — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) June 27, 2018

Jane Stern of Road Food fame reflects on her first trip to Arthur Bryant’s with her husband, Michael. She also shares some of those photos from the late seventies.

Tom Sietsema really enjoyed the new barbecue restaurant, America Eats Tavern, from chef José Andrés in Washington D. C.

Tim Carman disagrees. In his new ranking of D.C.’s barbecue joints, America Eats Tavern doesn’t make the cut.

Everything about this video – the interviews, the mice, the hatchet – is amazing:

